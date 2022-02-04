WINCHESTER — The Stewart Bell Jr. Archives at Handley Library will host an informational virtual program next week for those interested in doing family tree research as well as for experienced genealogists.
The group, called Family History Hunters, will meet virtually at 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 10 to assist those with genealogy questions and to interact with fellow family researchers. The program will specifically focus on newbies or those new to family history
Registration is required to receive the Zoom link at https://www.handleyregional.org/familyhistoryhunters or call the Archives at 540-662-9041, ext. 17.. A link to the Zoom meeting will be sent the day before the event.
Whatever your level of experience, join the Family History Hunters to share your successes, discuss research strategies, and figure out the best steps to explore your family's past. The event is sponsored by the Stewart Bell Jr. Archives and hosted by genealogy specialist Joan Wood.
