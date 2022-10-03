WINCHESTER — Handley Regional Library System has restarted its Tiny Tales partnership with the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley.
Tiny Tales is a special thematic early literacy storytime series held at the MSV's Glen Burnie House (located in the MSV Gardens), according to a media release. The program is intended for children up to age 6 and their caregivers. Admission to the program is free.
The program will be offered as a library outreach on the second Wednesday of each month through December. Storytime themes will complement museum exhibits to extend learning to all ages and abilities in collaboration with the MSV.
Registration is not required for this program.
Programs planned are:
• Oct. 12: Harvest Hoedown
• Nov. 9: Rock, Paper, Scissors
• Dec. 14: Holidays Around the World
The MSV is located at 901 Amherst St., Winchester. For more information, go to www.themsv.org/events/tiny-tales-story-time/
