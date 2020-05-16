WINCHESTER — The Handley Regional Library System is calling all its books, DVDs, magazines and CDs home.
Patrons can once again return their borrowed items beginning Monday. Fines are not accruing as long as the library buildings are closed. But if you’ve finished reading your books and watching the movies and you’d like to return the items, the library is prepared to accept them.
The library and its book drops have been closed for weeks for safety reasons during the coronavirus pandemic.
No late fees are being charge while the buildings are closed to the public.
The outside book drops at Bowman Library, Handley Library and Clarke County Library will be unlocked. The book drops will be emptied several times each day and returned items will be quarantined and sanitized before returning to the shelves for the next check-out.
Library buildings will continue to be closed to the public.
It will take several weeks to open all the libraries safely, said John Huddy, director of the Handley Regional Library System.
Huddy plans to soon provide information for curbside pick-up of materials, new building procedures and area accessibility, limited physical service availability, book sales, additional sanitizing and deep cleaning.
More information will be posted on the library’s website at www.handleyregional.org and on social media at @handleyregional as it becomes available.
