WINCHESTER — Handley Library System is offering several virtual programs for children to enjoy on Facebook and Instagram.
Follow the library on Facebook and Instagram @handleyregional.
Upcoming programs include Storytime and Puppets at 11 a.m. Wednesday on Facebook Live and Lego Club Live at 4 p.m. Friday on Facebook and Instagram Live.
The library system also has a list of 10 resources on its website that families can use while at home, including sample education and entertainment schedules, LIVE animal webcams, virtual museum tours, and more: https://www.handleyregional.org/blog/stuck-home-your-library-here-help
