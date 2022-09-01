WINCHESTER — Despite a 42-7 win in his squad’s season-opener, Handley coach Dan Jones knows his Judges still have plenty to validate in Game 2 on Saturday afternoon.
And they’re facing a Harrisonburg team that may have even more at stake. The Blue Streaks were throttled 47-0 against Albemarle in their opener.
“They have got a lot to prove after last week’s game, so we have got to be ready to go,” Jones said of the Blue Streaks. “We also have to prove that our game against Gainesville wasn’t a fluke, so we both have got something to prove this week.”
Jones said his club had plenty to work after watching the film against Gainesville, which was playing its first game in program history. The film doesn’t lie.
“Of course when you put 42 points on, things look great,” Jones said. “But when you watch film, we made a ton of mistakes. If we can correct those, we can be a lot better than we were.”
Offensively, the Judges rushed for 222 yards against the Cardinals, with Emerson Fusco going for 102 yards on just eight carries and Emmanuel Lusca rushing for 78 yards and three scores on just four carries.
Both Fusco and Lusca had success from the slot positions in the double-slot offense, but the Judges struggled up the middle which was where they gained most of their yardage last season.
“We have to be able to attack at all areas of the field,” Jones said. “Right now, we’ve been successful with the outside guys which hopefully will open up for the inside guy because they have to start respecting that. We might take advantage of one area because they take away another one. When they give us a weakness, we have to be able to attack it. “
Jones said his offensive line hit well, but wasn’t necessarily on target.
“We played well at times, but we made a lot of mental mistakes,” he said. “Physically we played well. The great thing we did was that we made mental mistakes and didn’t do the right assignment, but we went after somebody and blocked somebody which is big. I tell them, ‘Go 100 percent. Go full speed. If you’re wrong, it’s OK. You just have to find somebody [to block].’ We did a great job of finding the next person to make up for that, but we have to block the right person.”
Jones was pleased with a defense that held Gainesville to 24 yards rushing on 31 attempts and forced five turnovers, including four interceptions.
“Defensively, we played well,” Jones said. “The defense flew around and we created a bunch of turnovers. I was very pleased with the defense, but once again we have some things we have to polish up as well.”
Harrisonburg struggled with turnovers against Albemarle. Two of those turnovers were taken back for touchdowns.
Former receiver J.J. Engle has moved to quarterback for Kyle Gillenwater’s squad. “He’s an athlete,” Jones said. “He can hurt you. He has a cannon for an arm. Albemarle was just tough. We went and watched it and they’re a heck-of-a program. That score is not an indication of how good Harrisonburg is.”
Harrisonburg also returns running back Aaron McAfee Jr., who rushed for 867 yards and six touchdowns last fall as the Blue Streaks finished 5-5 including a 38-6 loss to Handley.
Harrisonburg’s defense did force three turnovers from Albemarle.
“They’re very athletic,” said Jones of the Blue Streaks. “They’re competitive. They get after it.”
Jones said he’s hoping the Judges can build upon their Week 1 triumph.
“The same result is what we’re looking for, but better execution on both sides of the ball,” he said. “We can be better and we need to take a step forward every week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.