If you had a chance to be at Handley football practice or near the sidelines during a game, you’d hear one word being used a lot — perfect.
That’s the standard that Handley coach Dan Jones want to see from his players, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
While the Judges are off to a perfect 3-0 record, they’re still looking to tighten up some things in their last tune-up before Class 4 Northwestern District play at 1 p.m. today against Skyline at James R. Wilkins Jr. Stadium.
What does perfection mean for the Judges?
“In our offense, 11 guys have got to be perfect for us to be successful,” Jones said after practice on Tuesday. “If one guy doesn’t do his part, it messes up the whole play. On defense you can get away with a couple of things if they happen to run the ball away from you, but offensively everybody has to do their part for us to be successful. We work on being perfect every play, every practice, every drill.”
That hard work is needed because success is so rare.
“Perfection is hard to get, especially with high school kids, with practice going on and the distractions,” Jones said. “But, you’ve got to strive for perfection. When you get it, you’ll see it. It may happen maybe once or twice in a game, but when it does happen everybody knows it. Then you just build off of that.”
And even if everything goes right, that doesn’t mean that will result in a 70-yard touchdown run or pass. And there’s a reason for that, too.
“We’re playing good teams,” Jones said. “Teams are going to be perfect as well. That’s why you get four downs to get a first down. Perfection is that everybody goes to the right spot. They attempt to block the right person. They don’t make any mental errors. Physically, you are going to get whupped every now and then. That’s part of any sport. Mentally, I want us to be in the right areas, doing the right things and that’s what I’m looking for from perfection.”
The Judges will face an opponent that hasn’t gotten off to a perfect start. The Hawks (0-1) dropped their season opener and couldn’t play last week because they faced a quarantine for COVID-19.
Skyline coach Heath Gilbert is worried conditioning could be an issue today. “We’ve been pushing them hard trying to get them ready, just telling the guys who have been here that we’re really gonna have to lean on you,” Gilbert said. “The guys that are just coming back, they’re gonna be out of shape. In that instance I’m happy that we have an extra day to condition.”
Jones expects the Hawks to be fired up and they present a bit of a mystery since they haven’t played since Week 1.
“They’re going to be excited and happy to be back,” he said. “It’s tough to know what they’re really going to be doing because they really haven’t been able to practice to build on anything. So, are they going to be back to what they did against Strasburg? Have they been working on new stuff? It’s just hard not having film and not knowing. I feel bad for them in a lot of ways because with two weeks off they’re going to be trying to recondition in and get reps. It’s a tough situation for them.”
The Hawks had five turnovers in their 14-8 loss against Strasburg on Aug. 27. Skyline quarterback Blake Appleton threw well, completing 10 of 14 passes, but three were picked off. Aidan Vaught had 97 yards on 13 carries.
Gilbert is wary of the Judges, especially standout Stephen Daley who rushed for three touchdowns and spearheaded the Judges’ defense in a 48-6 romp against Spotswood.
“We have to pick our spots and understand we’ve just got to get him down,” Gilbert said of Daley. “If he’s already out in space, just do what you can to get him down. Don’t worry about it looking pretty, get tangled up and hopefully he falls over you.”
While Daley has scored eight TDs, the Judges are spreading the wealth. Daley is one of six players to rush for TDs and quarterback Davion Butler has completed 15 of 23 passes without an interception and three scores.
Not surprisingly Jones is hoping to see one thing from his squad.
“Perfection,” he said. “I hope we come out and be able to start out executing our plays perfectly from Play 1. I want our defense to continue to rally to the ball and create turnovers.”
