As far as Handley is concerned, last week opened the playoffs.
The Judges needed to beat Liberty to have a chance to make the postseason and they responded with a 46-43 nail-biter to remain alive.
Now another “playoff” game closes out the regular season. Handley likely needs a win on Saturday against longtime rival James Wood to clinch the Class 4 Northwestern District’s final spot in the Region 4C quarterfinals.
“Luckily, we have that opportunity,” Handley coach Dan Jones said of making the regionals for the fourth consecutive season. “If we play well, maybe we can get another one.”
The Judges (6-3 overall, 2-3 district) are well aware that James Wood (2-7, 1-4) would enjoy ending their season on Saturday.
“James Wood would love nothing better than to knock us out of an opportunity to play in the playoffs,” Jones said. “It would kind of be their Super Bowl of winning the last game of the season. That’s the thing — you’ve got to have something to play for and they do.
“They’re dangerous,” Jones added. “They have nothing to lose. They have moments where they look fantastic and unfortunately they do what we do and bite ourselves in the foot.”
Colonels coach Ryan Morgan said the clash is important no matter what is on the line.
“We know that this is an important game just from the perspective that this is Handley versus James Wood,” Morgan said. “We’ve talked about how this is the oldest rivalry in the area. … We’ve had people come through during our summer workouts and this fall that say, ‘We don’t care if you go 1-9 as long as that win is against Handley.’ Some people have that attitude.
“I certainly don’t have that attitude, 1-9 would not be an acceptable season to me even if it is a victory against Handley. We do have a chance to be a spoiler on Saturday, but I think our biggest motivation is that we want to go out and win the game and finish the season on a high note.”
Handley enters the contest coming off of the wild win against Liberty. The Judges lost a pair of seven-point leads in the first half and trailed by 11 points early in the second half but rallied to the win.
Jones hopes the comeback win translates throughout the rest of the season. “That’s what we talked about after the game, that they finally faced adversity and stepped up to the challenge,” he said. “We hadn’t done that all year.”
A big part of the comeback was getting three touchdown passes from Davion Butler, who had been struggling a bit. Butler was 12 of 21 for 207 yards and threw TD passes to three different receivers.
“I hope it did everything and showed him what it needed to,” Jones said. “He kind of was building that confidence early on, then all of a sudden like the whole team fell asleep in a sense.”
The Judges’ ground game has picked up considerably since the move of Emerson Fusco to the fullback slot three games ago. Fusco had 175 yards rushing and three scores against Liberty and has found the end zone for six of his nine TDs since the change.
Morgan said the Colonels, who didn’t watch a lot of Handley film prior to the switch, are concerned with Fusco. “We do think that he is their best athlete on offense,” Morgan said. “He has got the ability to break big plays, to break tackles and outrun people. We also have to be wary of some other of their guys on their offense, but he is a focal point.”
Jones says the Colonels’ run defense is a concern. James Wood held Millbrook to just six points through for more than three quarters before falling 21-7 last week.
Linebacker Zach Smith leads the area with 124 tackles. “He comes after it when he blitzes,” Jones said. “He’s a tough kid. You have to prepare for that.”
“Defensively, I think we are playing well,” Morgan said. “We’re definitely tackling better than we were earlier in the season which is a big thing.”
Handley has struggled with its run defense lately, giving up more an average of 277 yards per game over the last four contests. The Colonels have run well at times this season with Elijah Richards (467 yards) and Lane Overbaugh (409 yards) in the backfield.
“Last Friday, we didn’t run the ball well,” Morgan said. “We did better against Fauquier two weeks ago. Our run game has been kind of been up-and-down throughout the season. We started off kind of slow, picked it up and then dropped back off a little bit. We definitely have to use our run game. Our run game opens up our pass game and takes press off of our quarterback, offensive line and receivers.”
The Judges did force three turnovers against Liberty and Jones said several players who have missed some time are healthy. Defensive tackle Rodd’ney Davenport leads the Judges with 70 tackles.
Jones said his players need no explanation as to what is on the line in the regular-season finale.
“I think that they can see it now and we’re closer to that opportunity to get to the next level,” he said. “They understand how important Saturday is and they’re not overlooking James Wood by any means.”
Morgan says a victory would mean plenty to his team, too.
“It would be huge for our kids,” he said. “We have 22 seniors who want to go out on a high note and have that in their memory banks for the rest of their lives. For the young kids coming back, hopefully it would give them some confidence after a kind of rough season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.