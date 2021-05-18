WINCHESTER — Due to an injury to another player suffered during the game, Handley freshman Madison Hobson, normally a midfielder, found herself in the unusual position of playing outside back with 10 minutes left in Tuesday’s game against Millbrook.
She wasn’t uncomfortable with the responsibility. And as a result, the Judges might have taken the first step toward building some momentum once the postseason hits.
With just over five minutes left in the game, Shayla Fitzsimmons played a corner kick from the left side toward a wide-open Hobson outside of the penalty box on the left side of the field.
Hobson then launched a kick from 25 yards out that was too high for Millbrook goalkeeper Jordan Baer to handle, and that proved to be the game’s final goal as the Judges and Pioneers played to a 1-1 Class 4 Northwestern District tie at Handley’s James R. Wilkins Jr. Stadium.
After scoring her first varsity goal, Hobson nearly scored the game-winner on a shot from 30 yards out that Baer (six saves) punched over the crossbar with 90 seconds left in the second five-minute overtime session.
But while the Judges (3-3-1 record, 16-4 shot advantage) didn’t win, they did snap a two-game losing streak. Millbrook (3-3-1) also snapped a two-game skid and earned another solid result in a season that has seen the Pioneers match their 2019 win total, when they went 3-12-2.
Hobson said she was nervous about being moved to outside back, but she also said she “wanted to take advantage and see what I could do for my team.”
Hobson said with a laugh, “don’t mess up and put it on frame,” when asked about her thought process on her tying shot. “I hadn’t been in that position before, so I was a little nervous.”
Hobson shot with confidence, though, and the Judges celebrated. Handley had a couple chances to score in the extra session, but Jessica Alamo shot just high 30 seconds into overtime and then Bauer denied Hobson from even farther out.
“I usually don’t go for those [long shots],” Hobson said. “That was a little out of my comfort zone.”
Handley coach Haleigh Echard said Hobson did an excellent job. “One of our mottos is ‘Embrace your role,’” Echard said. “She hadn’t played a minute all game, and she came in and embraced her role.”
Echard said the Judges must do a better job overall when they are near their opponents’ goal.
“We need more composure in the final third,” Echard said. “We possess very well between our backs and our midfield, and then we got to the final third and we panicked. I don’t think we created the good opportunities for ourselves that we normally do.
“We’re going to work on being more patient in the final third in practice, and hopefully create more chances.”
Emma Westfall had two saves for Handley.
Millbrook senior Karlie Hepner — who is heading to NCAA Division II Shepherd — also scored her first varsity goal with another impressive piece of offensive execution.
Neither team was able to generate much offensive pressure until the 25th minute. The Pioneers earned their second corner in 30 seconds at that point, and senior Addison Hillyard sent her kick toward the far left post. The 5-foot-3 Hepner found an opening there and headed the ball back across the goalmouth into the right panel of the goal.
“We’ve been practicing that run on corners,” Hepner said. “I’ve been waiting for it. That was my first high school goal in four years on varsity, so that was crazy.”
After playing the first half as a wing midfielder, Hepner played the second half as a central defender. Millbrook didn’t give up many quality opportunities in the second half, but Hobson’s shot was an impressive one.
Both Hepner and Millbrook coach Rob Douglas praised Baer for stopping Hobson’s other dangerous shot in overtime.
“That’s a fantastic save,” said Douglas, who also had high praise for Hepner’s run toward goal on her header. “[Baer] puts a lot of work and a lot of time in. She gives us a chance every game to win.”
Overall, Hepner said there’s a lot to like about the way the Pioneers are playing given where the program had been.
“I think our team chemistry is great,” Hepner said. “The attitudes are there. We’re really focused in practice. All those things we hadn’t really seen at a high level in years past. I think we all just really want to be here and we want to win, genuinely.”
Douglas said he felt the Pioneers did a good job of battling after giving up Hobson’s goal. But with three games remaining, Millbrook also wants to pick up its play so it can make some noise in the postseason.
“We’ve got to come back to practice [Wednesday] and get better,” Douglas said. “The girls have done that every practice. I’m very proud of them and very proud of their effort. The way this program is moving has been very nice.
“We’ve got great heart and leadership. Not a lot rattles them. We’re not going to be a team that’s going to score a lot of goals, so we’ve got to rely on good defensive play and hard work, and they give me that every game.”
