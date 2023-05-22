Handley Mural

Students in Heather Scott’s Drawing and Painting II class at John Handley High School recently completed a mural outside the school’s cafeteria to celebrate the diversity of the student body and teachers at the school. The artists included (from left) juniors Malia Miller, Valerie Deal, Roger Cortes, and Charlize Durbin. The mural is 14 feet wide by 7 feet tall.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.