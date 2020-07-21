Shahrazad "Sherry" Kablan has been appointed the new principal at Handley High School, Winchester Public Schools announced Monday.
She will be the first woman to serve as principal of the city's only high school, which opened in 1923. She succeeds Michael Dufrene, who served at Handley's principal for five years. Dufrene left at the end of the 2019-20 school year to become principal at Hampshire High School in Romney, West Virginia.
Handley has about 1,300 students.
Kablan has more than 18 years of experience in education, serving as a teacher, department chair and most recently as assistant principal at Stone Bridge High School in Loudoun County, a school division press release said.
"I am ready to embrace the pride and tradition of Winchester along with providing a 21st century comprehensive learning experience empowering students to reach their maximum potential," Kablan stated.
Her main areas of experience include curriculum and educational policy development and implementation, educational strategy and program design and execution, technology-based student data and profiles process automation/improvement, teacher professional development, parent involvement and education programs, diversity and equity initiatives and state and federal testing mandate coordination.
The release says Kablan is a firm believer in high-quality instruction, students’ academic and social well-being, and the importance of community engagement to maximize student achievement and success. She believes in exploring innovative ideas to meet the emerging needs of all students and is excited to lead Handley, implementing multi-tiered systems of support, the Empowered Learning Model, STEM and computer science programs, and the Innovation Center.
Kablan is a recipient of the Paul Swaddling Award from the Ohio Education Association for International Peace and Understanding and served as an education consultant providing professional development workshops specializing in English Language Learning issues.
She earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Benghazi in Libya, has a master’s degree in English from Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio, as well as a master’s degree in educational leadership from George Mason University. She is currently pursuing her doctorate in education from the American College of Education in Indiana.
"Ms. Kablan promises to be an instructional leader that will bring vision, energy and accountability to students and teachers so that our entire Handley community thrives. We are excited to appoint the first female principal of John Handely High School and look forward to supporting her as she leads our community of learners into the 21st century,” WPS Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum stated in the release.
The initial selection committee was comprised of Director of WPS Secondary Instruction Brian Wray, WPS Director of Human Resources Doug Joyner, Handley Assistant Principal Bobbi Jo Hawkins, Handley Science Department Chair Holly Conde, Handley band teacher Doug Harrison, Handley social studies teacher Jeff Keller, Handley CTE Department Chair Mary Ann Martin, Handley Director of Counseling Amber Mungavin, Handley Special Education Department Chair Ann Marie Schaefer, parent and JHHS Parent Teacher Student Organization co-chair Martha Roberson, and parent and Winchester Education Foundation president Madelyn Rodriguez.
(1) comment
Good luck. You have huge shoes to fill and a corrupt Superintendent.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.