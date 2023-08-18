Gary participated in track and field at Handley and was a member of Coach Ron Rice’s undefeated 1967 football team. He continued his athletic career at Shepherd College where he graduated in 1974.
He began working in sales for Xerox in 1979. In 1984, he was selected to begin a Xerox agency and Apple Valley Office Products was formed in Winchester. Over the next 34 years, Apple Valley Office Products served the Shenandoah Valley and the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia.
Gary was a member of the Winchester City Council for 10 years. He was mayor of Winchester from 1992-1996.
He was a founder of the Virginia Flag Football Association in 1976. He was treasurer of the association and ran a statewide tournament for 40 years.
An Eagle Scout, he has provided adult leadership to the Boy Scouts of America for over 45 years. He has served on the Executive Board of Shenandoah Area Council BSA and has held the position of council training chairman. He has taken scouts to Philmont Scout Ranch and to the National Jamboree.
Gary has held multiple leadership positions in the Rotary Club of Winchester including president, area governor, and club foundation chair. He has received Rotary’s Distinguished Service Award and the Rotary Avenues of Service Award for his work on club, community, vocational, and international service projects.
Gary has served on the board of directors of the Chamber of Commerce, the Alcohol Safety Action Project, the Frederick-Winchester Service Authority, and Winchester Parks and Recreation. A member of Fellowship Bible Church, he has served on the finance and building committees. He was president of the Judges Athletic Association and a member of the Senior Board.
