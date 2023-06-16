LA Anderson was a standout player in both basketball and football. He earned All-State and first team Northwest District honors in football following the 2004 season during which he led the team to the state semi-finals with a record of 9 wins and 4 losses. He was the first Handley quarterback to exceed 1,000 yards in both passing and rushing in a single season.
LA continued his education at Fort Scott Community College and Northland Community and Technical College where he was named a Junior College All-American. He completed his education at Old Dominion University in Norfolk.
Following college, LA played four years in the Northern Elite Football League for the Chippewa Valley Predators. There he received invitations from the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings to try out for the NFL.
LA finished his playing career in 2015 and returned to Winchester where he started his company “All In Sports Training.”
He joined Amy and Daniel Maynard in 2018 to start Winc-City Assault. The organization works with youth to help them reach their highest potential both academically and athletically. They currently have six travel basketball teams ranging from second through 12th grade and 12 nontravel teams that practice and play locally.
LA has been an assistant football coach at Handley since 2020.
LA recently stated that no matter how many years go by, you always remember the people and the community that backed you at Handley High School and followed you no matter where you went or what you did. He said his main focus now is to give back to that community and to help the young people reach their full potential and reach their goals.
