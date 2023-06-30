Steve Bauserman is known in Winchester for his work in public and community service as well as his work in the preservation of natural and historical resources.
Steve received two National Science Foundation summer research grants while earning a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Richmond. Following graduation, he served four years on active duty as a decorated officer in the U.S. Navy before continuing his work as a senior intelligence analyst in Norfolk.
He founded Bauserman Financial Services, Inc., a Registered Investment Advisory firm, in 1982 and became an agent enrolled to practice before the IRS. He became a Certified Financial Planner in 1984 and retired from his business in 2016.
Steve served as chair of the Winchester Board of Zoning Appeals before serving two terms on City Council representing the South Ward. Working with Dr. Woodrow Bousquet of Shenandoah University, he was instrumental in getting council to adopt the Abrams Creek Wetlands Preserve as part of the Green Circle.
Steve served as president of Preservation of Historic Winchester and president of the Kurtz Cultural Center. He was a board member of First Night Winchester.
He chaired the Winchester Public Schools Career and Technical Education Advisory Committee and was a member of the Shenandoah University’s Community History Advisory Committee.
Steve is a Virginia Master Naturalist and has served as president of the Foundation of the State Arboretum located at Blandy Experimental Farm near Boyce.
He is the founder and current President of The Opequon Watershed, Inc. (TOW), a non-profit organization dedicated to the protection of the Opequon Creek from its origin in Frederick County to the Potomac River.
