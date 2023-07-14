Kendra Brown was president of her senior class and a three-sport athlete. She was Handley’s representative for Girls’ State and was active in several business and service organizations.
She completed her undergraduate studies at Hampton University, her Master of Divinity at Howard University Divinity School, and her law degree from Vermont Law School. Additionally, Kendra attended the George Washington University School of Law for her Master of Laws.
Kendra is a former national chair of the National Black Law Students Association (NBLSA). During her term as National Chair, NBLSA was active in election protection, leadership training and development, academic planning, career development, and extensive advocacy efforts.
She is the former Chief of Staff for Representative G. K. Butterfield (NC–01) and senior director for diversity, inclusion, and affinity for the Washington College of Law at American University. She is currently the Vice President – Public Policy, U.S. Federal Affairs for Mastercard. She is also the chair of the Maryland State Advisory Committee of the U.S. Civil Rights Commission.
Kendra is committed to community engagement and empowerment. She serves on the Regional Board of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Washington, D.C., and is president of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority in Baltimore County. She is a member of the Baltimore Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, one of the nation’s oldest and largest volunteer service organizations committed to enriching, sustaining, and ensuring the culture and economic survival of African Americans and other people of African ancestry. She is a member of the Leadership Committee of Street Law, Inc, a global, nonpartisan nonprofit organization that develops classroom and community programs to educate youth about law and government.
