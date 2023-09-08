Kevin Covert is an associate professor of theatre, director of musical theatre and co-chair of the theatre division at Shenandoah University, where the musical theatre program is regarded as one of the Top 10 programs in the U.S. His students appear regularly on Broadway, national tours and in TV/film.
Kevin is a graduate of Florida State University. He is a proud member of the Actors’ Equity Association.
As an actor, he was in the original Broadway casts of “Monty Python’s Spamalot,” “Memphis” in which he was a Fred Astaire nominee and the most recent hit revival of “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” starring Daniel Radcliffe, Darren Criss and Nick Jonas. Kevin can be heard on the original cast recordings of all three Tony Award-winning musicals.
Kevin garnered critical acclaim off Broadway for his work in “The Pirates of Penzance” starring Broadway’s Colin Hanlon and Tony Award-nominee Montego Glover. He toured the country in “Cats,” “Grand Hotel,” the 50th anniversary production of “Oklahoma!” and “South Pacific” with Robert Goulet.
His regional credits at Goodspeed Opera House in East Haddam, Connecticut, include “Call Me Madam,” “Red, Hot and Blue,” and originating the role of Mayor Fox in the world premiere of “Jim Henson’s Emmet Otter’s Jugband Christmas.” His credits also include “Les Miserables,” “Hello Dolly!” and “1776” at the Sacramento Music Circus.
In addition to being a Broadway actor/singer/dancer, Kevin serves as one of Tony Award-winner Christopher Gattelli’s associates, working with him on the Broadway revival of “South Pacific” at the Lincoln Center as well as on “Emmet Otter.”
Kevin has directed performances in Pennsylvania, Virginia, New York, Tennessee and Florida. He has had the privilege to study under Mike Nichols, Jose Quintero and Craig Carnelia.
