The daughter of Ewen and Maybell Campbell, Kirsti Campbell was valedictorian of Handley High School’s Class of 2008. She was co-captain of the girls’ varsity soccer team and The Winchester Star Leadership Award winner. She was a recipient of the U.S. Presidential Scholars Award, one of the nation’s highest honors for high school seniors who exemplify academic excellence, leadership qualities and community service.
Kirsti earned a BS in biology with highest distinction at the University of Virginia. She was a Jefferson Scholar and lived on The Lawn. She received first place at the University of Virginia Katz Biology Research Symposium in 2012. She served as chair of the Undergraduate Research Network and was a volunteer tutor for Genetics and Molecular Biology.
Kirsti graduated from Harvard Medical School in 2017. She spent her Harvard research year in the Massachusetts General Hospital Cardiac Psychiatry Research Program.
Her residency in internal medicine was performed at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital from 2017 to 2020 where she received the Resident Mentor Award for excellence in clinical mentoring and she was selected as 1 of 4 West Roxbury Veterans Affairs rotating chief residents.
Kirsti completed a two-year fellowship in gastroenterology conducted at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in June 2023. Her fellowship included both clinical and research components. During her comprehensive medical training, she collaborated on 10 published manuscripts, four as first author, seven abstracts and a book chapter. At Harvard and in her subsequent medical placements, Kirsti has served on committees and in leadership positions advocating for LGBTQ persons as patients and providers in the medical community.
Kirsti enjoys running, cooking, reading, cheering for the Red Sox and taking adventures with her spouse, Nora McCormick. They reside in Boston but will relocate to the Washington, D.C., area to work for Capital Digestive Care at Sibley Memorial Hospital late in 2023
