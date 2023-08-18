Mifflin Clowe graduated with the Class of 1937. He was president of the Boys Monogram Club his senior year and he has been credited with designing Handley High School’s “JH” monogram.
Mifflin enlisted in the Virginia National Guard in 1935. He was Captain of Company I, 116th Infantry, when it landed at Omaha Beach on D-Day. He received a Bronze Star with an Oak Leaf Cluster and a Purple Heart for his service in Europe during the war. He remained in the Virginia National Guard and retired with the rank of colonel.
Following the war, he returned to work at the family’s jewelry business on North Loudoun Street. He was elected to City Council and served as mayor from 1948 until 1956.
In 1950, all water supplied to the city came from area springs that, during dry periods, could only produce approximately three quarters of the city’s projected needs. While Miff Clowe was mayor, the city council approved the plans and started the construction of the current water supply line that runs from the North Fork of the Shenandoah River to Winchester.
When a delegation from Spartanburg, S.C., arrived at Mt. Hebron Cemetery in Winchester prepared to remove the body of Revolutionary War General Daniel Morgan, Mayor Clowe was part of the Winchester defense of the general’s grave. The incident was covered by Life magazine on Sept. 3, 1951.
After meeting with Black community leaders, Mayor Clowe’s city council unanimously backed a resolution requesting the Handley Board of Trustees to open The Handley Library to all citizens of Winchester. The library was integrated in December 1953.
Colonel Clowe was called back to active duty in 1963 as America’s involvement in the Vietnam War was escalating. He served until 1968.
Mifflin returned to Winchester following his final military service and the closing of the jewelry store. He finished his career as the purchasing manager, personnel director and civil defense coordinator for the City of Winchester.
