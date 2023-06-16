Miles Ashe was the president of his class for three years prior to becoming president of the Student Government Association during his senior year. He enjoyed working on projects designed to unify the student body such as the Winter Dance that raised money to assist the local homeless shelter. As a mentor with Daniel Morgan Middle School students, he spoke on numerous occasions about working with others in a diverse environment.
Miles was a member of the Handley football and track teams. He was active in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and was part of the school’s record setting 4 x 100 meter relay team.
Miles was voted Homecoming King by the student body in 2019. At graduation, he was awarded both the Ron Rice Award for Best All Around in Athletics and Leadership and the Golden Gavel Award that recognizes Handley seniors for exceptional character, leadership skills, community devotion and commitment to learning.
Miles is currently a student/athlete majoring in computer engineering and playing football at Christopher Newport University. A finalist in the university’s MLK Day “Facing the Challenge of a New Age” oratory contest, he continues his community work and service with several groups in the Newport News area. He is active in the local NAACP and The National Society of Black Engineers.
When Miles is home on college break, he continues to stay engaged with Handley students by volunteering at Handley track practice and mentoring young athletes.
