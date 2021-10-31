WINCHESTER — After a wild ending to the first half in which Liberty scored two touchdowns in the last 36 seconds, Handley clearly needed something to spark the team in the second half.
Watching players bump into each multiple times on handoffs and seeing the ball on the ground turned out to be the impetus for that spark.
Handley coach Dan Jones decided to lean heavily on the Wildcat formation, and the Judges wracked up 230 of their 349 rushing yards in the second half to pull away from Liberty and finish with a 49-40 Class 4 Northwestern District win on Saturday at James R. Wilkins Jr. Stadium. The Judges — who had clinched a playoff spot coming into the game — survived four turnovers and a muffed kickoff that helped Liberty score three touchdowns.
"We put our biggest linemen out there, and we're not trying to hide what we're doing," said senior running back Stephen Daley, who finished with 19 carries for 232 yards and three touchdowns, as well as three sacks. "It's kind of just, 'We're going to overpower you, we're going to run it down your throat, just try and stop it.'
"I know sooner or later, if I get the good blocks like I always do, I can break one free and take it the house, just like I did at the beginning of the half. We just get a bunch of energy and we can use that for the rest of the game."
Handley (484-321 yard advantage overall) led just 21-19 at the half after Liberty's late scoring flurry.
But Daley caught a direct snap on the first play from scrimmage in the second half and took it 68 yards for a score. Junior running back Emerson Fusco (126 rushing and receiving yards, two TDs) scored from 28 yards out after taking a direct snap with 6:08 left in the third quarter to give Handley the lead for good, with the fifth of seven Bryce Pollak extra points making it 35-32 Judges.
Handley's lead would grow to 17 points (49-32) with Daley adding a four-yard TD run out of the Wildcat and Deonte Trammel (six carries, 80 yards) scoring from six yards out following a handoff. Liberty (0-9, 0-5) was held scoreless for 18 minutes and 37 seconds before it completed the scoring on freshman quarterback Austin Mawyer's fifth touchdown pass and a two-point conversion pass with 24 seconds left.
Judges junior quarterback Davion Butler (5 of 8 for 135 yards, one interception on a ball dislodged from a receiver) had two beautiful touchdown passes in the first half. But in addition to some handoff issues, Butler also lost two fumbles on sacks, both of which the Eagles converted into touchdowns. The second fumble came with eight seconds left in the half at the Handley 34, and Mawyer hit a wide-open Joseph Triplett in the end zone with 0.7 seconds remaining on a go route to the left. Nick Paratore's extra point (he made 2 of 4 attempts) made it 21-19.
Given all that, putting the ball directly in the hands of the 6-foot-2, 250-pound Daley and the 6-foot, 190-pound Fusco is a pretty reliable way to go.
"I ran [the Wildcat] more because we couldn't hang on to the ball," Jones said. "We were messing up exchanges and we were just having a hard time today.
"That's one of the reasons I did it. It's nice to have it in your pocket, I'll tell you that. It's a good offense for us and it does provide sparks in games. Today, it was our bread and butter as far as our offense. We were able to do things in our other stuff, but we just seemed to let go of the ball."
Daley had a strong first half with eight carries for 77 yards and a nine-yard TD run just 1:53 into the game, but his 68-yard TD run set the tone for a second half in which they scored TDs on four of their first five possessions. Only a fumble in the Liberty red zone prevented Handley going 5 for 5.
Daley was barely touched on the opening carry of the second half, just needing to push away one player toward the right side of the line on his burst.
"The linemen were blocking great," Daley said. "Ian [Miller] and Victor [Saravia-Arteaga], Rodd'ney [Davenport's] a good lead blocker for me, Nas [Nix], [Josh] Stickles, Alex Barth, Noah [Johnson], Izayah [Arnoux], Tommy [Pearson], Silas Young, they've been blocking great for me all year long."
Daley said he might have missed someone in his summary, but the bottom line is that Handley got a team effort with its blocking.
And while the running game was the story in the second half, Butler's passing played a huge role in the first half.
With Handley up 7-6 and facing third-and-9 on its own 39, Butler had to step up in the pocket. While still moving, he fired a perfect strike to Fusco over the top of the defense. Fusco caught the ball in stride near the 30 and took it the rest of the way for a 61-yard touchdown on the last play of the first quarter to make it 14-6.
"Davion's got a lot more confident in throwing and scanning the field before he makes a throw," Fusco said. "When he threw it I thought I was going to have to dive for it, but he put right over my shoulder and I just took it to the house."
Later, Butler faked a handoff and fired another ball 30 yards past the line of scrimmage, this time hitting Jacob Duffy (two catches, 74 yards; interception on the first possession of the game) in space behind the defense for a 47-yard score to make it 21-6 with 4:49 left in the half.
"Those [TDs] gave us a momentum boost," Butler said.
The Judges couldn't get comfortable until the fourth quarter because of what Mawyer was doing. Liberty couldn't do much in the run game (43 carries for 66 yards; 29 yards were lost on sacks), but Mawyer frequently burned the Judges following his interception on his first throw. Mawyer connected on 17 of 28 passes for 255 yards in his five-TD effort.
He completed a nine-yard pass on fourth-and-5 from the Handley 24 to set up his four-yard rushing TD to make it 21-12 prior to his TD at the end of the half.
Mawyer made it 28-25 when he connected with Chase Oliver (four catches, 80 yards, three TDs) on a perfectly thrown high pass to the right that Oliver reached up to get.
After Handley muffed the ensuing kickoff, Mawyer fired a strike over the middle on fourth-and-12 to Oliver for a 22-yard TD to make it 32-28.
Two possessions after Fusco's TD run put Handley up, Maywer had Liberty driving again, but Tyler Caporaletti (four catches, 48 yards, TD) dropped a fourth-and-4 pass from the Handley 45 that would gave given Liberty a first down with 2:04 left in the third quarter. That was Liberty's last chance to take the lead.
Daley gave Liberty a lot of credit for playing at a high level. But he noted Handley didn't have its normal lineup on the field for a variety of reasons. As a result, communication wasn't always smooth in the secondary. An injury on the line resulted in Daley briefly playing at nose tackle, and Daley also had to rest some because of his offensive workload.
"I feel like we adapted well with the changes," he said. "In case we have to do that again, we'll be better prepared for it now."
Jones also praised Liberty for its offensive execution.
"[Liberty coach] Travis [Buzzo] does a great job over there," Jones said. "The way they scheme, they put you in pickles everywhere. You try to take away one thing and it opens up another. That young quarterback had a heck of a game."
The Judges now turn their attention to Friday night.
Handley completed its first 5-0 home regular season since 2009 on Saturday. A win over the Colonels at James Wood would give the Judges the Barr-Lindon Crimson Apple for the first time since that 2009 season and it will also give them a first round home playoff game.
"We're very excited," Daley said. "We know they're going to play hard, and Jaden Ashby's a very good athlete. I think it's going to be a very good game."
