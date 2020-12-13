WINCHESTER — Last spring, John Bishop and Mike Gordon had sons at Handley who missed out on athletic seasons when the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of all Virginia High School League sports.
Given the unknowns about the virus at the time, they could understand that decision.
Now nearly nine months later, the two parents are worried about another season of sports being canceled and of the effects it could have on student-athletes who use sports as a motivation in the classroom.
“With the involvement that we have with our kids and [that] our kids are struggling, it makes me worry about the athlete that has working parents that are struggling themselves or a single parent that is struggling to pay bills and get things done who can’t pay the same attention to their children,” said Gordon in an interview on Thursday. “That’s what worries me.”
In September, the VHSL voted to have a condensed athletic calendar with winter sports kicking off with basketball practice on Dec. 7 and actual basketball games scheduled to begin on Dec. 21.
But individual school districts are able to make their own decisions and that’s exactly what local schools have done with COVID-19 cases spiking in recent weeks. A day after Frederick County Public Schools announced on Dec. 2 that it would postpone the start of their official winter seasons to Jan. 4, Winchester Public Schools followed suit. (Both divisions are currently holding non-contact offseason workouts.) Clarke County is holding practices (smaller pods for basketball), but postponed competition until Jan. 8. Fauquier County, which has three schools that participate in the Class 4 Northwestern District along with Handley, James Wood, Millbrook and Sherando, also has postponed sports until Jan. 6.
All of the local schools cited a recent letter from Lord Fairfax Health District Director Colin Greene, who advised them to limit high-risk activities, such as wrestling or basketball, until community vaccination is “well underway.”
In a Nov. 23 meeting, several WPS board members and Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said they were in favor of postponement and that the topic may again be discussed at tonight’s scheduled board meeting.
Bishop, a former chair of the WPS School Board, and Gordon have voiced their concerns to school board members and Van Heukelum, who was not available for comment on Friday.
“In my opinion, the school’s first duty of care is to the student,” Bishop said. “That’s where I come back to the trade-off that there are kids who will not graduate or will fail that otherwise would not have simply through not being able to participate in sport. Based on the experience and once again my perception of the numbers and the impacts on young people, I have a hard time making that trade. I know the school board doesn’t do that lightly and neither does Dr. Van Heukelum. I may not agree with where they are right now but our hope is to be able to work together with them to get to a better place.”
While the numbers of COVID-19 cases have been on the rise, Bishop and Gordon have some numbers that favor their argument.
In a study done by the University of Wisconsin, researchers surveyed more than 200 high schools that restarted sports in September. Those schools had more than 30,000 athletes involved.
The study found that 271 athletes ages 14-17 contracted the virus compared to 2,318 students ages 14-17 overall. Of the 209 athletes who knew where they contracted the virus, just one case was attributed to participation in sports. None of the athletes died or required hospitalization.
According to figures through Dec. 9 from the Centers for Disease Control, no one in the 0-17 age group has died from COVID-19 in Virginia.
High schools in nearby Warren, Shenandoah and Loudoun counties are continuing with the original VHSL plan.
Bishop and Gordon also point to recreational and club sports that have gone on throughout the fall and are still ongoing.
“I’m open to be corrected, but I am not aware of a single pay-to-pay option that is not going on right now,” said Bishop, whose son Simon (a sophomore) recently wrestled in a tournament in Monroeville, Pa. “And if there are outbreaks associated with those in our community, you are certainly not hearing about them.”
Gordon, who son Cam (a junior) placed third in the Class 4 state wrestling tournament last year, said those sports don’t have the kind of safety guidelines that the VHSL has implemented.
“We recognize that the pay-to-play sports are not as safe as to the requirements that have been set up by the governor’s office, with coordination of the Virginia Department of Health and with the coordination of the VHSL,” said Gordon, a demand planner for a manufacturing firm. “They are not as stringent. They are not as tight and they have been successful. Now you are going to take two opposing teams that have the stringent level of expectations for both practice and games with a lower risk of infection and say they can’t play. That’s hard for me to understand.”
But at the heart of their argument is focused on the importance of athletics to the students. In the past week, the suicide of a teen athlete in Maine made national headlines. The virus has impacted college recruiting and especially the classroom.
“For those that are less fortunate and count on these school athletics, we should keep it on the table for them to be able to play and improve their grades and improve their graduation rates which is what is at risk right now as we are told that one third of the seniors as of the last school board meeting would not graduate if graduation was that day,” Gordon said.
In an email shared with The Star, Debbie Baker, a single mother, said she had the choice of moving to the West Virginia panhandle or Winchester this past year. She said her son Nick, an athlete, wanted to attend Handley for both academics and athletics.
She says the recent sports postponement hit her family hard.
“My son is devastated and I’m starting to feel like I let him down by choosing to move to Winchester,” Baker said in the letter. “I really thought that this town supported their high school sports. I just don’t understand. I am so grateful for how the coaches and students have welcomed Nick, but I can’t believe they are taking away his outlet from all the stress from COVID. I am really concerned for him. This is unfair. Let the kids play.”
Bishop, a transportation planner for Frederick County, says that the school board possibly would benefit from better messaging to the students.
“If I’m a student-athlete, to me that feels like the upswing of the ax,” he said. “I already see what what you’re doing to my season. … How about instead saying, ‘It’s our commitment to play and if we have to make a change we will’ and go from there.' It sends a different message to the coaches and the athletes. It tells them to prepare as opposed to sit back and hopefully they’ll let us play. It’s a positive message versus a negative message.”
As a former chair, Bishop hopes that WPS can be a leader. Both he and Gordon advocate for possibly allowing normal contact practices when school is out of session for the holidays in hopes of starting seasons as close to Jan. 4 as possible, since the VHSL currently requires eight practices before play. The rescheduled fall sports also loom, with the first football games in the Northwestern District scheduled for Feb. 27.
“I’m a big advocate of leading from the front,” Bishop said. “I understand coordination and that sort of thing, but I think there’s an opportunity to lead from the front here without necessarily taking on any more risk.”
“We understand what this means to these student-athletes, especially the ones that need sports more than the sports need them,” Gordon said.
