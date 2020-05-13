WINCHESTER — A dozen people spoke out during the public comment portion of Monday night’s Winchester School Board meeting, denouncing the possibility of Handley High School Principal Mike Dufrene's contract not being renewed.
More than a week ago, rumors that Dufrene wasn't returning to Handley for the 2020-21 school year sparked social media posts and online petitions.
As of Monday night, Dufrene's future at Handley remained unclear, but an email on Tuesday evening from Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum confirmed that Dufrene was leaving at the end of the school year to become principal at Hampshire High School in Romney, West Virginia. Dufrene has been Handley's principal since 2015. “It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the students, staff, and families of John Handley High School over the past five years. I will certainly miss my students the most as they are the heartbeat of Handley and the reason I do what I do," Dufrene said in the release.
The announcement about Dufrene's departure nullified some of the citizen comments made at Monday night's meeting, but a common thread among them was a need for more transparency from the School Board about the decisions they make.
Because Monday night's meeting was held virtually from the division's Central Administrative Office, School Board Chairperson Allyson Pate read each of the 12 comments submitted online by citizens prior to the meeting
Damon DeArment requested that the board not take any action on Dufrene's future at Handley at Monday night's meeting. He also asked that the School Board meet with Dufrene without Van Heukelum "in order to gain an unbiased assessment of the state of JHHS from Principal Dufrene and provide him the opportunity to present his proposed action plan for 2021 to address any of the board's perceived areas of weakness."
He also asked the board to hold any future vote on Dufrene's employment in open session, with all discussions on the matter made available to the public. He further asked that each board member make a public statement about their vote on Dufrene's contract.
DeArment said if these requests for full transparency are not met, there will be community-wide support to start a petition seeking the removal of Van Heukelum as superintendent of Winchester Public Schools as well as the removal of School Board members
"With the citizens of Winchester overwhelmingly voting to transition to an elected School Board [starting in November], public transparency is no longer optional, but required," DeArment said in his comment.
Leigh and George Avant submitted a comment that said, "With the overwhelming support for Principal Dufrene we have all seen over the past couple of weeks, have you considered that you may be trying to remove the wrong person? Perhaps Van Heukelum is the one who needs to go."
Steffany Plots said it would be a "reckless move" to not renew Dufrene's contract, adding that the board should consider terminating Van Heukelum's contract as superintendent immediately.
Roya Milotte, who helped petition for an elected School Board in Winchester, said that while she hasn't always agreed as a Handley parent with Dufrene's actions over the years, she believes he is a good person and principal.
"As a reminder we have voted to change this board to an elected one, and this kind of non-transparency and decision-making and the lack of actually representing the desires of constituents in these decisions is exactly the reason why," Milotte said. "We will begin to take back our School Board and schools this November and put an end to these decisions that do more harm than good to our kids."
Following the public comment period, each board member shared their thoughts, except for Pate.
"There is a lot I want to say," School Board member Richard Bell said.
There is more than one person who embodies pride for Handley High School, he added.
"I know people don't feel that way and the focus is really on Mike, and it's hard to hear," he said.
Board member Mike Birchenough said the discussion about Dufrene is "not ideal," adding that the school division is bigger than one school.
"I wish I could say more," he said.
Board member Elyus Wallace said that while he is proud of his community for speaking out, he also asks that they trust the process. He further asked that they get involved and not just when there's an issue.
"I would never do anything to jeopardize how special that school is," board member Bryan Pearce-Gonalez said.
"I'm convinced that decisions, as hard as they may be, if I always keep the teachers and students first in my mind, I will make the right decision," he said.
Board member Karen Holman said, "I recognize that the decisions are made in this body are not always based on popularity and also recognize we have a legal obligation as well."
Board Vice Chairperson Marie Imoh said the board is listening and welcomes public feedback. She also believes that the board could do a better job informing the community of its policies.
Board member Erica Truban said she has been in the seat of the community members and understands how frustrating it is to hear about something and want to know more.
"That unfortunately is part of the process of being a citizen, is that we can't always know all the information that is going on, and whether elected or appointed those requirements will always exist," Truban said.
Truban added: "I will stand and sit in this seat time and time and time again until my term is up and I will take the scrutiny and I will take the intense personal attacks and social media backlash in order to do what is right for our students and to follow the oath that I took. I hope as a community that's what we always want from anyone that sits in a seat on the School Board or on the City Council or any other governing body in our community."
Attending Monday night's meeting held virtually from the Central Administrative Office at 12 N. Washington St. were Winchester Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum, School Board Chairperson Allyson Pate, School Board Vice Chairperson Marie Imoh and board members Bryan Pearce-Gonzales, Richard Bell, Karen Holman, Mike Birchenough, Elyus Wallace and Erica Truban. The meeting was publicly held through Zoom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.