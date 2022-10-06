For Handley football coach Dan Jones, having a week off in the exact middle of the season is something he’s appreciated greatly these past two years.
“Five games is kind of the perfect time to take a little break in a sense, and then get ready for the second half of the season,” said Jones after Wednesday’s practice. “We had some fun, and were a little more laid back. I probably didn’t yell last week at all. I let them goof off a little bit and just be kids, and just enjoy being out here on the field.
“Sometimes you need a break from being serious and being dedicated. You’ve got to have that little time off mentally and physically.”
The Judges were more than ready to get back to work this week, though.
Handley (5-0, 1-0 Class 4 Northwestern District) gets to experience a Barr-Lindon Crimson Apple rivalry game for the first time this year when the Judges take on an improving Millbrook team on the road at 7 p.m. on Friday night. The Pioneers are 2-4 overall and 1-1 in the district after last week’s 48-23 demolition of Fauquier, a game in which the Pioneers led 48-9 until late in the fourth quarter.
Handley defeated Millbrook 36-18 last year behind two defensive touchdowns, two huge kickoff returns, and 176 yards, two touchdowns and two sacks from graduated star Stephen Daley.
With a win, last year’s Crimson Apple champs can knock Millbrook out of this year’s chase for the trophy awarded by The Winchester Star to the team which fares the best in Winchester-Frederick County games. Sherando is 2-0 and the Pioneers and James Wood are each 0-1.
Jones preached to his team on Wednesday that the Judges need to be wary of the Pioneers and the single wing offense they have debuted this year. Having extra time to prepare for an offense the Judges typically don’t see is another reason why Handley’s off week came at a good time.
“Single wing, you only see it once a year, maybe twice,” Jones said. “When you have an offense like this, where they can attack so many different areas and make it look like one person has the ball but doesn’t, we have to be able to read our keys instead of looking in the backfield. When you have three extra days, four extra days to see the plays, it just makes it a lot easier.”
The Judges have given teams fits with their run defense all season. Led by defensive lineman Rodd’ney Davenport (36 tackles, seven for a loss), defensive end Reilynd Worrell (33 tackles) and linebacker Ryan Whitmore (31 tackles), the Judges are allowing 78.8 rushing yards per game and just 2.5 yards per rushing attempt.
“Our defensive staff has put our kids in great situations,” Jones said. “Our kids understand what they’re supposed to do, and they respond, and they’re gap sound, and they fly to the ball, and hopefully we gang tackle.
“Somewhat we’ve been able to get up on teams where they have to change their game plan, but our defense has just been stout with Rodd’ney leading us up front, our linebackers have really stepped up for being inexperienced, and our secondary, they’re tough to throw against, and they also come up and tackle.”
The Pioneers have rushed for at least 270 yards in three of their last four games, including a season-high 375 on the ground on 42 attempts last week. Quarterback Detric Brown (96 carries, 490 yards, 12 TDs; 33 of 74 for 715 yards, one TD and four interceptions) and running back Tyson Mallory (101 carries, 564 yards, five TDs) combined for 302 yards and five TDs rushing last week.
“The guys have been playing hard for each other,” said Millbrook coach Josh Haymore, who feels his team has been more effiicient cutting down on its mistakes. “I think our kids are going in the right direction.”
Jones said proper positioning will be key for the Judges as they look to redirect Millbrook to the ground as close to the line of scrimmage as possible.
“Alignment starts everything,” Jones said. “If you put yourself in a pickle with alignment, it’s very hard to get out of it.”
Overall, Haymore said the Pioneers can’t afford to make the type of mistakes that have hurt them in earlier weeks.
“We’ve got to make sure we hold on to the ball in the red zone,” he said. “We’ve got to make sure we throw it smart. We were 4 for 4 last week. I think we called six pass plays, and [Brown] ended up running on two of them.”
Millbrook also picked up its play on defense last week, allowing just 216 yards, a full 100 yards better than its average coming in. Linebackers Brayden Giza and Cohen Creswell have 51 and 44 tackles, respectively.
“Our kids are playing physical there, too,” Haymore said. “When you have a physical offense, you’ve got to have a physical defense, and vice versa. I think our linebackers are making good reads, and being in the right position. I think our safeties and corners are playing their responsibilities very well, and I think our D-linemen are getting after it up front. We had a couple turnovers this week, so we’re improving all around.”
Handley will attack Millbrook with an offense led by quarterback Davion Butler (26 of 50, 646 yards, eight TDs, no interceptions; 16 carries, 201 yards, TD) and running back Emerson Fusco (392 total yards and seven TDs).
Jones hopes Handley can control the ball as much as it can as it launched into the meat of its schedule.
“It’s nice to be playing local,” Jones said. “A rival makes it more intense. The kids know each other. The environment over at Millbrook is fantastic. This is what you get into coaching for and why you play.”
