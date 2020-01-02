WINCHESTER — Handley’s only returning wrestling state qualifier from last year is currently limited to getting around on crutches, but the Judges showed they have plenty of firepower on Thursday night at Maddex-Omps Gymnasium.
The Judges scored the last 26 points of the match to beat James Wood 38-34 in the Class 4 Northwestern District opener for both teams in a performance that demonstrated the improvement of the veterans and the prowess of their newcomers.
Both teams forfeited three matches on Thursday, with Mac Gordon (fifth at 126 pounds last year) unable to wrestle at 132 for Handley because of an injury suffered at Virginia Beach on Dec. 21. Gordon (out for three more weeks) was honored before the match for earning his 100th career win at that tournament.
With the Judges (14-2) set to pick up forfeit wins in the last two matches at 195 pounds (sophomore Mack Morefield) and 220 pounds (freshman Rodd’ney Davenport), the unofficial match decider came at 182 pounds. Freshman Kingsley Menifee won that match for Handley’s third straight victory with a 19-8 triumph over James Wood senior Paul Ebersole.
The run was started by senior Hunter Thompson at 160 pounds against 2019 state qualifier Sam Adkins of James Wood (12-6). In a matchup of two wrestlers with just one combined loss (Thompson entered the night 18-0 and Adkins was 16-1), Thompson emerged with an impressive 10-0 victory.
Thompson led 2-0 thanks to a takedown 26 seconds into the match, but he executed a reversal and three-point nearfall 20 seconds into the third period to take firm control of the match. Thompson didn’t let up after that, and he nearly pulled off a pin before settling for three more near-fall points at the final whistle.
“I tried to get to some legs in and I just sat my hips back, really made him go up forward, and I was able to stick him,” said Thompson in describing his five-point move in the third.
Thompson said he’s been “dominating in neutral” this year, but his ability to turn Adkins at the start of the third period is an example of the well-rounded wrestler he’s become.
Thompson — who also plays baseball for Handley — decided to focus more than he usually does on wrestling in the offseason, and the work he put in this summer helped make a big difference for him after going 27-18 at 145 pounds last year.
Thompson worked a lot with former Sherando star John Borst — now the heavyweight wrestler for Virginia Tech — and his Virginia Tech teammates. Thompson went to a camp with the rest of the Judges in Blacksburg and also worked with the Virginia Tech wrestlers when they spent time in the Winchester area this summer working at local camps.
“It’s made a big difference,” Thompson said. “I’m wrestling with more intensity.”
“When your spar partners are Virginia Tech guys, that makes a difference,” Mezzatesta said. “They weren’t going easy on him. When it’s that intense, it certainly takes your game to another level. He wants to be a player in the state tournament, and he did the work he’s supposed to do to make that happen.”
Thompson’s victory was followed by a pin from junior teammate Zevyn Dokes in 1:44 at 170 pounds over James Wood’s Caleb Keefer, cutting Handley’s deficit to 34-22.
That set the stage for Menifee. Menifee jumped out to a 2-0 lead after one period, led 7-1 at the 1:13 mark of the second period, and 8-4 after two periods.
Ebersole made it interesting with a reversal 30 seconds into the third period, but Menifee reversed him back almost immediately and added two near-fall points on top of it to build a 12-6 lead. Menifee added seven more points in the final 26 seconds.
“It feels amazing to come through for my team,” said Menifee, who improved to 17-2.
Mezzatesta said the work that Menifee puts in year-round helps him and people like Simon Bishop (15-4) compete with more poise than most freshmen, and Menifee’s ability to rebound in the third period demonstrated that.
Mezzatesta said Thursday’s win was a total team effort, because his wrestlers’ ability to compete in some of their individual losses made the team win possible.
For example, James Wood’s Matt Alderman built up a 13-0 lead after two periods against Grayson Haines, but Alderman didn’t score again and settled for a 13-3 win. Senior Cesar Abac-Martin followed by hanging tough with 2019 state placer Joey Vitola at 152 pounds in a 6-0 loss.
“[Haines] was on his back a couple of times but didn’t get turned,” Mezzatesta said. “Losing by four instead of five or six, that’s big. Cesar has been behind a lot of really good wrestlers and this is his first time being the guy for us. If he gets majored, or teched or pinned, than it’s a different match. Those are huge matches right there.”
Handley also earned wins from Noah Johnson at heavyweight (a pin in 40 seconds over James Wood’s Brayden Patterson-Campbell) and Cam Gordon (forfeit at 106).
James Wood’s other wins came from Nathaniel Arce at 113 (forfeit), Logan Knisley at 120 (pin in 3:15), Barton Aidan at 126 (forfeit), Josiah Geaslen at 132 (forfeit) and Christopher Nuss at 138 (a 4-2 win over Bishop).
With the exception of 113 for James Wood, both the Judges and Colonels believe they’ll have full lineups this year.
James Wood coach Cory Crenshaw would have liked to have had a full lineup Thursday, but all that mattered was he thought the Judges wrestled better.
“I think Handley wrestled really well,” Crenshaw said. “They did what they were supposed to and we just didn’t have it tonight.
“Chris gutted out a tough win at 138. At 160, Hunter did an excellent job against Sam. He wrestled very well. We’ve just got to recoup and get better. We feel we have a solid group in the center of the lineup. Matt and Joey pulled out wins, but unfortunately, when you look at the scoreboard we needed pins, and we didn’t get those tonight. Handley knew their guys couldn’t get pinned in those two matches, and they did everything in their power not to do that.”
