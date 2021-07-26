Beginning Aug. 2, all three branches of the Handley Regional Library System will return to normal hours and in-person programming.
There will be no further COVID restrictions at the Handley Library in Winchester, the Bowman Library in Stephens City and the Clarke County Library in Berryville.
The libraries will be open:
• Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Sunday: Closed
The Stewart Bell Jr. Archives at Handley Library will be open:
• Monday: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. to 5 p.m.
• Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. to 5 p.m.
• Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• Thursday: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. to 5 p.m.
• Friday: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. to 5 p.m.
• Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. to 5 p.m.
“As COVID restrictions have loosened, we’re excited to get back to normal business hours and offerings to patrons,” Library Director John Huddy said in a press release. “We are bringing back all the furniture, the sensory activities for children, and in-person programs for children, teens, and adults at each library location. We couldn’t be more pleased to be even more available to serve the library needs of our community. Come in and browse our books and materials, use our computers and printers, or just enjoy our many offerings.”
