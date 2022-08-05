Effective immediately, the Handley Regional Library System will no longer accrue overdue fines on most children’s materials — no matter what the age of the person checking them out. These items include books, CD audiobooks and DVDs.
“We are excited to be following the practice of many libraries around the country and removing this potential barrier to library services to children of all demographics,” Handley Regional Library System Director John Huddy stated in a Friday news release. “By doing so, we hope to improve literacy for the youth in our area and remove any barriers that our patrons may have to get access to our materials.”
Fines can potentially be an obstacle that disproportionately impact people without the means to pay, the release states. Removing these children’s fines (while still requiring the items to be returned) will allow more children in the community to enjoy library materials for education, enjoyment and entertainment.
In 2019, the American Library Association passed a resolution citing mounting evidence that eliminating fines increases library card sign-ups and library use.
"The Handley Regional Library System is committed to making library materials and services accessible to all in our area, especially to the youth who yearn for knowledge, literacy, and growth through reading," the release states. "All are welcome to come to the library to see all the programs, services and materials we have to offer."
Handley Library in Winchester, Bowman Library in Stephens City and the Clarke County Library in Berryville are part of the Handley Regional Library System.
