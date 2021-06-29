WINCHESTER — Handley Regional Library System’s digital collection just got better.
Library patrons now “have even more to love about the digital collection on hoopla. Hoopla is a web and mobile library media streaming platform that allows you to borrow movies, music, audiobooks, eBooks, comics and TV shows to enjoy on your computer, tablet, or phone, even your TV,” a library news release says.
In addition to the three hoopla Instant borrows received each month with a Handley Regional Library System library card, patrons will have six hoopla Flex borrows to use on thousands of specially marked hoopla Flex eBooks and audiobooks.
With hoopla Flex titles, patrons will find thousands of new and popular books that can be borrowed now or placed on hold to read later. If patrons ever run out of hoopla Flex borrows, they can always return a checked-out Flex item and select a new one. Patrons can check their holds on hoopla. Holds will expire in 48 hours. Patrons can place holds on 10 titles if they are not available and also place title requests.
How to access hoopla
Library patrons can read, watch and listen to more than 300,000 eBooks, audiobooks, comics, movies, music, or television titles that are available to stream or download. Sign up for hoopla with your Handley Regional Library System card at hoopladigital.com and download the hoopla app from your favorite app store.
For more information, visit www.handleyregional.org.
