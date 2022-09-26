WINCHESTER — Handley Regional Library System is bringing back its popular Tech Tuesday program, where people can learn about general technology topics.
“Technology can be daunting and hard to keep up with,” a library media release states. “The library wants to help the community stay on top of the latest information.”
All programs are free and open to the public.
The programs are as follows:
iPhones & iPads
Handley Library (100 W. Piccadilly St., Winchester): Oct. 4 at 10:30 a.m.
Bowman Library (871 Tasker Road, Stephens City): Nov. 1 at 10:30 a.m.
Topics to be covered will include current version, basic functions, key features, security and passwords, viruses, Control Center, mail accounts, Apple Pay, accessibility, device care, The App Store and customization.
Android phones & tablets
Handley Library: Oct. 11 at 10:30 a.m.
Bowman Library: Nov. 15 at 10:30 a.m.
Topics will include an Android overview, current version, basic functions, key features, security and passwords, malware and viruses, mail accounts, Google Pay, accessibility, digital well-being, The Play Store, customization, Google One backups and cloud storage.
Getting Started with OneDrive
Handley Library: Oct. 18 at 10:30 a.m.
Bowman Library: Nov. 22 at 10:30 a.m.
Learn the basics of OneDrive — Microsoft’s cloud service — including how to save photos and files then access them from any device. Find out about free and low-cost options. Bring your laptop to create your own Microsoft account.
Introduction to Microsoft Word
Handley Library: Oct. 25 at 10:30 a.m.
Bowman Library: Nov 29 at 10:30 a.m.
This introductory workshop will be a hands-on session giving attendees the knowledge to use the basic functions of Microsoft Word. Bring your laptop — or use one provided by the library — to follow along as we demonstrate how to use this word processing program.
For more information, contact Public Relations and Outreach Manager Cheryl Nakagawa at cnakagawa@handleyregional.org or visit www.handleyregional.org.
