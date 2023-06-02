WINCHESTER — Last Saturday’s activity-filled Rally for Reading at Handley Library in downtown Winchester kicked off what will be a book-filled season for young readers who participate in the “All Together Now” summer reading program. The event was the first of three planned by the Handley Regional Library System to hype kids up about reading and showcase how libraries foster literacy, learning and community.
About 175 children attended Handley Library’s rally to see a magician, touch a big green fire truck and learn more about the summer reading program. Young readers get another chance to join in the fun this Saturday, June 3, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Bowman Library, 871 Tasker Road, near Stephens City. Youth Services Division Head Donna Hughes expects 250 to 300 young ones at that gathering.
The atmosphere at Bowman, according to Hughes, will be carnival-like with “balloon animals, a strolling magician and face painting.” She’s also excited about the puppet show and local authors sharing their stories. Children can also expend some energy in a bounce house and enjoy a little food. In addition, Frederick County Parks and Recreation officials will be there to officially open the new amphitheater behind the library.
To keep the enthusiasm rolling, Clarke County Library, 101 Chalmers Court, in Berryville will host a third Rally for Reading on Saturday, June 10, from 1-3 p.m. Marsha and the Positrons will perform live music and there will be lots of other surprises geared to youngsters.
The trio of rallies celebrates the first few weeks of Handley Regional Library System’s summer-long reading program. Hughes anticipates 2,000 or more area youth will register and participate. The program is free and participants are eligible for prizes based on books and minutes they spend reading from June 3-Aug. 9.
Children log their reading on a tracker called “Beanstack.” There are also activities to complete and opportunities to submit book reviews to help them climb up the “stack.” Hughes thinks the program is nice because it can be individualized for each participant’s needs and is non-competitive. “It can be customized to their abilities and learning styles,” she says.
She also notes that participants seem to reap benefits from summer reading. “Youth who read during the summer do better in reading in the fall. The public library is available when school doors are closed, giving them access to additional resources,” Hughes adds.
When participants track their reading, they receive “brag tags” as they achieve milestones. Readers earn free books and tickets to enter into a season-end prize drawing for baskets filled with goodies like books and gifts from local businesses. All ages and readers (and even “pre-readers”) are encouraged to participate.
Some prizes are less tangible, though. “Joy is found in searching for the right book and finding it, finding a favorite character, using the computer to find a particular story or bit of information — writing one’s own story,” Hughes reflects.
Hughes fondly remembers one summer when a preschooler discovered caterpillar machines in a book. The young child went around and told everyone that he was going to build his own caterpillar business. It’s that type of creativity and confidence that reading can spark, even in little ones. Hughes says she appreciates when “parents and caregivers share that it was the summer reading that had the greatest impact on their reader.”
If you want to help out a young reader (or pre-reader), you can create a “Beanstalk” account at handleyregionallibrary.beanstack.org/reader365 or ask for assistance at one of the three regional libraries. You can also email beanstackhelp@handleyregional.org or call the library’s Youth Services Department at Handley Library 540-662-9041 ext. 16 or Bowman Library 540-869-9000 for more direction and details.
