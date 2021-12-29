WINCHESTER — The Handley Regional Library System announced Tuesday that it is suspending all in-person programming and events from today through the end of January “out of an abundance of caution.”
The library system has branches in the City of Winchester as well as Frederick and Clarke counties. The announcement comes amid a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C.
The Washington Post reported this week that D.C., Maryland and Virginia all set COVID-19 records Monday, reporting the highest seven-day averages in new cases of any point during the pandemic.
In Virginia, more than 18,500 people tested positive over the three-day Christmas weekend and 25 died of covid-19, The Post reported.
To date in Virginia, there have been 1,075,288 covid cases, 40,939 hospitalizations and 15,504 deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Winchester, Frederick and Clarke counties are all designated by the VDH as high areas of community transmissions, with the percentage of PCR tests coming back positive being 20.7, 19 and 22.5% respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.