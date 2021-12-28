WINCHESTER — Handley Regional Library System's Winter Reading Challenge will run the entire month of January. This year's them is "Read for a Better World," which encourages readers of all ages to explore diversity, empathy and action through literature.
"We are joining thousands of libraries and schools across the nation that are encouraging their communities to read a target number of books," says Donna Hughes, Youth Services Division Head.
Handley Regional Library System is challenging youth patrons to read at least 128 books (pre-readers), 32 books (ages 6-10) or 16 books (ages 11-17) in January. Kids can earn a registration and completion badge and prize, a virtual ticket for a physical prize for logging books, and a super scratch-n-sniff bookmark just for reading.
Top-performing libraries and schools will earn prizes from Lerner Publishing Group, including book collections, signed books, and virtual author visits.
Readers can pre-register now and keep track of reading on the Beanstack site at www.handleyregionallibrary.beanstack.org beginning Jan. 1 and ending Jan. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.