Handley Regional Library System will celebrate the end of summer reading with its big Youth Summer Reading Finale on Aug. 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bowman Library.
Prizes will be awarded at the “Oceans of Possibilities” finale, along with a program of puppets, story sharing, activities and more.
All logging of reading and activities and distributing tickets must be completed by 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 10.
Winners of prizes are announced on Facebook and Instagram on Aug. 11 and at the finale.
Here is the schedule of events:
• Puppet Performance, 11a.m.
• Celebration of Summer Reading Accomplishments, 11:20 a.m.
• Winners announced/Sponsors recognized
• Puppet Finale, 11:30 a.m.
• Whale Experience, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
• Mokihana Traditional Hula program of dance, storytelling, and audience participation, 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Customize your own sensory ocean bottle, noon to 1:30 p.m.
• A special exhibit from Enviroscape will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.during the finale. Education Specialist Jamie McFadden will bring a hands-on, interactive demonstration of the sources and effects of water pollution. Visit this exhibit demonstrating how stormwater runoff carries pollutants through the watershed to a pond, lake, river, bay or ocean, and discover the best management practices to prevent this type of pollution from occurring.
Bowman Library is located at 871 Tasker Road, Stephens City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.