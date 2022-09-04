WINCHESTER — Russ Potts sure would have enjoyed watching the Handley football team on Saturday.
Following a pregame ceremony in which the former Judges football player and state senator was recognized for his achievements, Handley got off to a hot start and kept the heat on.
The Judges scored on each of their first six possessions in the game's first 26 minutes for a 42-0 lead en route to a 42-6 win over Harrisonburg at James R. Wilkins Jr. Stadium. The first score came 68 seconds into the game.
As a result, Handley (2-0) was presented with the Sullivan-Potts Trophy, which was first bestowed in 2013 to the winner of the longtime football rivalry that began in 1922. Saturday marked the first Potts-Sullivan game since Potts died at age 82 in December.
Potts never stopped loving Handley after graduating in 1958. He left an indelible mark on the school and Winchester education by raising over $19 million for the renovation of Handley and the building of the Emil and Grace Shihadeh Innovation Center, a facility to train Winchester students to perform high-paying jobs in skilled professional fields including health care, construction and technology.
Potts' daughter Kristi and her husband Lee Huff were on the field prior to the game for a moment of silence and the coin toss, and they as well as family members of former Harrisonburg City Planner Bobby Sullivan were on the field for the trophy presentation. It's the fourth time in a row the trophy has gone to Handley, which leads the all-time series 49-32-3.
"Russ did so much for Handley High School and the Winchester community, having that trophy here just means a lot," said Handley coach Dan Jones in the Handley locker room. "He and my dad were great friends and classmates, so it's special to have it sitting there and be able to hold on to it for another year."
The Judges outgained the Blue Streaks 405-93. Emerson Fusco (six carries for 30 yards and three touchdowns) and Reilynd Worrell (four carries for 67 yards, two TDs) handled most of the scoring, but the Judges spread the wealth on a day in which 13 players carried the ball and three threw passes. Davion Butler (5 of 7 for 136 yards and one TD) had two well-thrown deep balls to Christian Metzger for a total of 86 yards, and Metzger had a 33-yard pass of his own to Fusco on the game's first play of scrimmage after catching a lateral pass.
Harrisonburg's only score came on a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown by Jonathan Biller with the Handley reserves in the game with 2:59 left. Biller punted on the Blue Streaks' first four possessions, with the Judges responding with touchdowns every time.
"We started with intensity," said Handley senior defense lineman Rodd'ney Davenport as he held the Sullivan-Potts Trophy in the middle of the field. "That was the best thing for us."
The Judges couldn't have gotten off to a better start. Bryce Pollak (6 for 6 on extra points) popped the kickoff high into the air and it traveled about 20 yards, creating uncertainty at the level of the return team that is used to blocking and not catching. The kickoff deflected off the lower leg of a Harrisonburg player and bounced toward midfield, with Joshua Cavallero finally falling on the ball at the Judges' 49-yard line.
"Sometimes things bounce your way, and it did today," Jones said.
Handley then went with another aggressive play. Butler threw a lateral to his left to Metzger, and Metzger connected with a leaping Fusco at the Harrisonburg 27, then turned and picked up nine more yards for a 33-yard gain.
"We just wanted to show that we do different things to make you think on defense," Jones said. "Just to keep you on your toes and maybe open up other things."
Two plays later, Worrell ran the ball up the middle for a nine-yard touchdown to open the scoring. The Judges (34 carries for 226 yards) did the majority of their damage in the running game on the edges, but Jones was pleased to see a couple of strong runs from Worrell up the middle. Worrell opened the second half with a 56-yard run to the Streaks' 1-yard line, then punched it in on the next play.
"We've got to be able to attack the field in all different areas, and eventually we're going to pop one up the middle," Jones said. "Today, Reilynd did a good job of seeing the whole, hitting it, and finding open space."
Butler did well to put the ball in space over the top of the defense for the speedy Metzger. After connecting with Breylon Miller on a rollout to the right for a 32-yard touchdown in the first quarter, Metzger was barely tripped up on a 47-yard catch to the Harrisonburg 10, and had a 39-catch with tighter coverage to the Blue Streak 1 in the second quarter. Fusco had rushing TDs on the ensuing play in both instances.
"I have better touch [than last year], I have more accuracy on my ball, I feel like I'm way stronger than I was last year," Butler said. "It's helped me a lot."
Handley's defense had another shutdown performance. Harrisonburg quarterback JJ Engle didn't enter the game until the second quarter, but he couldn't do much to lift the offense with Handley shutting down the running game and creating pressure. Engle finished 4 of 11 for 46 yards and an interception (Fusco caught it off a off a Julius Darling tip early in the fourth quarter) and had zero rushing yards on seven attempts.
"We're being aggressive," said Davenport of a defense that has given up just 169 yards in two games. "We may not hit all our gaps, but we've taught the younger guys if you're not doing the right thing gap-wise and situation-wise, no one in the stands is going to know what you're doing. Only we know what we're doing.
"If you mess up, go grab someone and hit someone. Impose your will. Go eat something. That's what they did."
The Judges will try to improve to 3-0 when they travel to Spotswood on Friday for their first road game.
"It's great," said Butler of the Judges' 2-0 start. 'It's building our momentum, and hopefully we'll keep building up the points that we have the past two games."
