WINCHESTER — While overall Advanced Placement (AP) test participation has increased among Handley High School students, black students fell behind in both performance and participation.
The number of Handley students who took AP exams increased 28.2% from the 2018 to the 2019 school years, with 309 students taking an AP exam in 2019, according to data presented at a Winchester School Board work session on Monday night. Overall, students took 712 AP exams in 2019, a 26% increase.
Winchester Public Schools has been covering the fees associated with taking AP exams since 2017. The cost to take most AP tests is $94.
Despite an overall increase in participation, there was a 5.9% decrease in participation among black students who took at least one AP exam. There also was a 20% decrease in the number of AP exams taken by black students. Only 16 black students at Handley took one or more AP exams this year, with a total of 24 exams taken among those students. Of those 24 exams, only four scored a 3 or higher. The highest score on an AP exam is a 5, and students who earn at least a 3 are likely to gain a college credit.
White students at Handley saw a 16.4% increase in AP exam participation, with a 13.7% decrease in those who scored a 3 or higher.
Latino or Hispanic students at Handley saw an 85.7% increase in AP exam participation. They also had a 63.6% increase in those who scored a 3 or higher.
Brian Wray, director of secondary instruction for WPS, said the division needs to follow up with black students who took an AP class but didn’t take the exam. They also need to ask the students who scored a 3 or higher what they did to be successful.
Though overall participation was up, there was an overall dip in performance on AP exams at Handley, with a 7.3% decrease in the number of students scoring a 3 or higher. About 39% of AP exams taken by Handley students in 2019 scored at least a 3. At the state level, about 65% of AP exams scored a 3 or higher. In the U.S., about 58% of AP exams scored at least a 3.
“The more students taking it, the likelihood that your performance would go down,” Wray said.
Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said there’s a battle typically between “excellence” and “access.” He said research suggests even students who score below a 3 on an AP exam can still find value in taking the course.
“If we’re going to choose one or the other, we want both. We want access, 100% access and we want high scores,” Van Heukelum said. “But I’m always going to default on access.”
Attending the meeting at the Central Administrative Office 12 N. Washington St. were Winchester Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum, School Board Chairwoman Allyson Pate and School Board members Richard Bell, Mike Birchenough, Karen Anderson Holman and Bryan Pearce-Gonzales. Vice Chairwoman Marie Imoh and board members Elyus Wallace and Erica Truban were not present.
