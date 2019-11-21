WINCHESTER — Handley High School senior Rosalind Bland received an on-the-spot acceptance to Shenandoah University on Wednesday morning, in addition to completing all five of her college applications.
“It makes you feel like you have weight off of your shoulders,” said the 17-year-old, who wants to study nursing in college. She became interested in the profession after losing her father to a heart attack during her freshman year.
She has grown up in a military family and expects to be the first in her family to live on a college campus.
“It’s like a different thing,” said Rosalind, who is both nervous and excited about the future. “You have to grow up by yourself.”
Rosalind and numerous Handley seniors are taking advantage of the school’s first-time participation in Virginia College Application Week (Nov. 18-22), which provides a structured opportunity for “underresourced Virginia high schools to assist seniors in applying to at least one postsecondary institution,” according to the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia.
Handley guidance counselor Justine Beck Rose said the effort is resulting in more of the school’s seniors applying to college.
School counselors were available Wednesday and will be available again today to help seniors fill out and submit at least one college application. Some schools are waiving application fees in support of Virginia College Application Week.
On Wednesday, admission counselors from Shenandoah University, Radford University and Lord Fairfax Community College were present to do on-site admissions. Of the eight students who applied to SU, five received on-site acceptance and three have pending applications. All three students who applied to Radford were accepted on-site.
Senior Alexis Grady, 17, received an in-person acceptance to Radford University. If she chooses to go to college, she will be the first in her family to pursue higher education.
“It means a lot to me, because I get to show my parents that I’ve accomplished things that they maybe wanted to accomplish but couldn’t because of minor setbacks,” she said.
Alexis has already been accepted to West Virginia University-Potomac State and plans to apply to four or five more schools. She’s also looking into joining the Air Force. She hopes to pursue a career in criminal justice.
Before this year, high schools could only participate in Virginia College Application Week if more than half of their students received free or reduced-price lunch. That criteria has been removed, allowing Handley to take part, said Amber Mungavin, Handley’s director of counseling.
In conjunction with the initiative, doors throughout Handley are decorated with the names of various colleges that teachers and administrators have attended. At the beginning of the week, teachers who are first-generation college students wore pins identifying that they were the first in their family to attend college.
“So kids don’t feel so alone navigating that process,” Beck Rose said.
Malik Henry, an SU admissions counselor, met with students on Wednesday to let them know if they received an on-the-spot acceptance. As of about 10:20 a.m., three Handley students had already been admitted.
“We’re looking for a strong student that is open to open new ideas,” Henry said. “This week has been really great, because it’s more than just accepting students. It’s actually getting to know them, to meet with them and tell them that they’re accepted.”
While Beck Rose is happy to see more seniors applying to college, it doesn’t mean Handley is telling students that their only option after high school is higher education.
“It’s kind of a two-edged sword, because not everybody needs to go to a four-year school, but if that’s something that they are prepped to do, let’s do it,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.