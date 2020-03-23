Handley junior forward Demitri Gardner and Millbrook senior guard Julien Hagerman were each selected to the Class 4 all-state second team in selections announced by the Virginia High School League on Monday.
The 6-foot-4 Gardner and 6-2 Hagerman were each previously named to the Region 4C first team and selected as the Class 4 Northwestern District co-Players of the Year.
During the regular season, Gardner led the area in scoring (22.9 ppg), was second in rebounding (7.9) and 3-point percentage (.364, 28 of 77) and fifth in field goal percentage (175 of 337, .519) and free-throw shooting (103 of 139). Hagerman ranked second in scoring (15.0), third in 3-point shooting (.360, 49 of 136) and sixth in free-throw shooting (47 of 64).
King’s Fork 6-1 sophomore guard Jayden Epps was selected as the Class 4 Player of the Year and King’s Fork head coach Rick Hite was named Coach of the Year. Epps averaged 26.0 points, 6 assists, and 6 rebounds per game. Epps and Hite led the Bulldogs to a 24-3 overall record, a Region 4A championship, and to a state co-championship with Woodrow Wilson.
Other first team selections besides Epps are George Washington's Kapone Barley, Courtland's Khai Seargeant, Loudoun County's Matthew Anderson, Halifax County's Kevon Ferrell, Woodrow Wilson's Khaliyl Davis, Hugeunot's Jordan Parham and Monacan's Cliff Robinson.
Each all-state selection committee is composed of eight basketball coaches (two from each region).
