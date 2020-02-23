LEESBURG — Unlike at the Class 4 Northwestern District wrestling tournament two weeks ago, neither one of Handley’s Gordon brothers went home with championship medals after the completion of the Class 4 state tournament on Saturday at Tuscarora High School.
The circumstances that led to having their hands raised after their final matches on Saturday were a heck of a lot more satisfying than the situations they experienced to finish the district tournament, though.
Sophomore 106-pounder Cam Gordon and senior 132-pounder Mac Gordon each made impressive statements in winning their third-place matches on Saturday, with Cam pinning a wrestler he lost to in Friday’s championship quarterfinals and Mac recording a reversal with five seconds left in the second overtime to win 4-3 after trailing 3-2.
Neither Gordon got to wrestle in the district championship finals because their opponents forfeited because of injuries.
Not surprisingly, both expressed more emotion in their post-match comments than two weeks ago, and they were just as happy for each other as they were for themselves.
“I think the biggest thing I’m going to take away from this one is getting third with my brother,” Mac said. “That’s what I’m going to remember from this tournament. [His win] was a big motivator for my third-place match, for sure.”
“That was awesome,” said Cam about seeing Mac’s victory. “He’s worked so hard all these four years, even with his ups and downs. That shows how hard he’s worked.”
The Gordons were two of five area wrestlers who went home with all-state medals on Saturday for placing in the top six of their weight class.
Led by 113-pound state champion Keagan Judd (see related story), Sherando placed 13th out of 49 teams with 43 points. Junior Heath Rudolph (36-8) placed fifth at 145 pounds for the second straight season.
Handley placed 18th with 36.5 points. Led by fourth-place finisher Chris Nuss (138 pounds, 32-6 record), James Wood tied for 24th with 23 points. Millbrook tied for 40th with 3 points. Fauquier won with 170.5 points and Great Bridge was second with 164.
In the third-place match, Mac Gordon (28-3) took on Great Bridge sophomore Caleb Chandler. It was 1-0 Chandler heading into the third period, but Mac scored a quick reversal to go up 2-1. Chandler tied the match up with 1:07 left on an escape.
The match went to overtime, and neither wrestler scored in the one-minute sudden victory overtime. In the second overtime, Chandler got an escape with 11 seconds left in the first 30-second session to go up 3-2, putting the onus on Mac to make something happen in the second 30-second session.
Just getting an escape would send the match to the ultimate tiebreaker. But when they went out of bounds with 19 seconds left Mac figured his best chance of winning was to get another reversal against Chandler.
“I knew I could get my switch because I had done it earlier,” Mac said. “As soon as I came up I had my space and just hit it. I committed to it and I got it.”
When time ran out Mac was just a few feet away from the Handley coach’s corner, and they quickly embraced him after Mac got up and yelled.
“He’s got a great switch,” Handley coach Troy Mezzatesta said. “For a minute there I thought that kid was going to ride on our leg. I’m like, ‘Oh my God.’ Time just feels like it’s expiring, expiring.
“But then all the sudden Mac kicks away and gets his hips up, and I’m like, ‘Oh, here we go.’”
It wasn’t an easy road for Mac this year, as he missed six weeks of competition with a knee injury before returning for the district tournament. Mezzatesta said at one point early in the process, medical officials discussed the possibility of shutting Mac down for the season, but a plan was developed that eventually got Mac back to the mat.
“After being hurt, the goal was still state champ,” said Mac, who plans on trying to wrestle in college. “[Missing that much time] slows you down a bit, though. So coming back to take third is pretty good.”
Overall, it was a strong tournament for Mac. He lost 5-0 to Eastern View’s Johnny Laird — an opponent he’s known and respected for six years but never actually wrestled — in the quarterfinals, but then won four straight matches to take third and better the fifth-place showing at the state tournament last year when he wrestled at 126 pounds.
Mac’s last three wins all came by one point. He beat Sherando’s Brogan Teter 2-1 in the third round of consolations by scoring points on an escape and a stalling call against Teter while Teter had an escape. In the consolation semis, he led 3-0 over Hanover’s Will Gaugler before it finished at 3-2 on a Gaugler escape and a locked hands penalty.
“For me, it’s like winning a state title,” Mezzatesta said. “Seeing a kid like him who’s taken fifth [as a freshman at 113 before missing his sophomore year with an injury], then fifth [as a junior] and climb up to the third-place realm when people said maybe he couldn’t come back, it’s pretty special. That last match was exciting, the most exciting one I saw here this weekend. You got the Great Bridge crowd screaming ... it was fun.”
Against Jefferson’s Forest’s Patrick Burdsall, Cam Gordon (47-9) took on someone he had failed to score a point on in two matches. Burdsall beat Cam 7-0 in December at the Toys For Tots tournament in Virginia Beach and 5-0 in sudden victory overtime on Friday.
On Saturday, Cam continued to be held off the scoreboard in a scoreless first period, but he to used a reversal to power himself to victory. Cam started the second period in the bottom position.
“When I started at the beginning of the second period, I stood up so he was worried about me standing up and escaping that way,” Cam said. “Then I went and basically hip-heisted and turned around and went the other way, and he wasn’t ready for it.”
The pin came 31 seconds into the second period to finish Cam’s first state tournament.
“It’s awesome,” said Cam, who won his consolation semifinal 2-0 on Saturday on an early takedown of E.C. Glass’ Stephen Honeycutt and won his third-round consolation on Friday 3-0 over Salem’s Walker Chambers. “That was the one match I really wanted to win.”
Mezzatesta said the Judges realized that they couldn’t try any aggressive throws against Burdsall unless it was a clear-cut situation. He credited Cam for waiting for a situation he was comfortable with to strike.
“That’s a testament to his ability to adjust and be coachable to what we’re saying and what we see,” Mezzatesta said. “That was awesome.”
Handley senior 160-pounder Hunter Thompson was eliminated on Friday night, but Mezzatesta gave him credit for winning two matches after injuring his leg in a loss to start the day. Mezzatesta said Thompson spent the rest of the limping around, but he won his next two matches before getting knocked out by nemesis Caleb Swinson of Liberty 7-1 in the consolation third round.
“I’m just so proud of him to do all that on one leg,” Mezzatesta said.
James Wood junior Chris Nuss came agonizingly close to making the 138-pound state final.
Against Liberty’s William Winegardner in the 138 semifinals, Nuss took a 2-0 lead on a reversal 28 seconds into the second period. Winegardner earned an escape 13 seconds into the third to make it 2-1, then got the winning takedown when he turned Nuss after grabbing both of his upper legs and dropped him for a takedown.
Nuss said adding to the difficulty of the loss was that he felt he was a second away from a reversal when the match ended.
“I was twisting, and if my hand would have came down, and my hips would have turned a little bit, I would have won,” said Nuss, who beat Winegardner 5-3 when they met in the regular season. “Super close.”
Nuss beat the 2019 state runner-up at 138 pounds, Great Bridge’s Ty Chittum, 7-6 in Friday’s quarterfinals by getting a reversal to break a 5-5 tie after Chittum had rallied from 5-0 down. He won a hard-fought match over Eastern View’s Cameron Sheads 4-3 in which Nuss never trailed.
Nuss had to settle for fourth when Chittum pinned him 11 seconds into the second period after starting from the bottom position (the match was scoreless in the first period), but Nuss still had a strong tournament and a stellar season.
“It’s kind of cool that I went from JV [as a freshman], to qualifying [for the state tournament as a sophomore], to placing [this year],” Nuss said. “But I had higher goals. That one second will definitely drive me next year.”
James Wood coach Cory Crenshaw said Nuss has plenty to be proud of.
“All in all, at the end of the day, the kid placed fourth in the state,” Crenshaw said. “That’s pretty great. Chris wrestled hard and wrestled tough.”
Also for James Wood, junior Aidan Barton (126 pounds) was one match away from earning all-state honors but lost 3-2 Friday night to Heritage’s Dominic Nguyen in the third round of consolations. Crenshaw said he and senior Matt Alderman (145) also had plenty to be proud of. Crenshaw noted that Alderman was able to get a win in his debut state performance, which wasn’t easy after he took a hard hit near the eye that caused swelling about 15 seconds into his first match.
Sherando coach Brian Kibler said he knew Rudolph was disappointed he didn’t place higher than last year.
But his only two losses this weekend were to eventual state champion Jesse Alvarado of Great Bridge and Liberty nemesis Jovon Mitchell, who went on to take third, in the consolation semis. And Rudolph once again closed the gap against Mitchell, losing to him 3-1 in the consolation semifinals (it was 0-0 in the third before a Mitchell escape and takedown made it 3-0) after falling to him 13-2 at the district tournament and 7-3 at the region tournament.
Rudolph beat Jefferson Forest’s Floyd Wells 6-0 in the third round on consolations to make it to Saturday, then finished his tournament with a pin of Dominion’s Jared Beasley in 3:51 to take fifth.
“He wrestled well,” Kibler said. “He wrestled some tough kids. He beat the kid that finished fourth [Orange County’s David Steigler] previously this year, but the way the bracket worked out he didn’t get to wrestle him here.
“I think we showed up to wrestle all the way around as a team, and that’s a positive, especially with a young team. We lose [senior 182-pound state qualifier] Colton [Foltz], but we gained a lot of experience this weekend. That’s something we hope we can build off of.”
