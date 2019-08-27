WINCHESTER — Handley's Malachi Imoh had known since he was a youngster that he was pretty fast. He just wasn't sure how fast.
This spring, he got the answer.
Running track for the first time, Imoh won district and regional titles in the 100 and 200 meters and finished second in the Class 4 state meet in those two races. He also ran the opening leg of the school record-setting 4x100 relay team that also finished second in Class 4.
The senior is hoping that affirmation of blazing speed on the track will make him even better on the football field as the Judges look to contend in the Class 4 Northwestern District this fall.
Imoh is the key returnee on offense for Handley. He rushed for 885 yards and eight touchdowns last season. He is the only returning Judges player from last season to score more than one touchdown.
Imoh, who started the season this season at running back but is now playing quarterback, is hoping to find some holes to show off the blazing speed that made him one of the state's elite sprinters.
Winning silver medals was the farthest thing from Imoh's mind as the track season began. He'd go on to run 10.91 seconds in the 100 and post the area's fastest time of 21.85 in the 200.
“Coming into the season, I did not have that high of expectations for myself,” Imoh said. “I feel like every big race we had, I exceeded my expectations and kind of surprised myself. I kept going off of that until the end of the season. I definitely surprised myself.”
Imoh became better and better as the meets and races continued to get bigger. In football he'd be known as a “gamer,” someone who performs his best when in the outcome is on the line.
“I think I found that out during track season,” Imoh said. “Going into the big races that we had and looking at the times on the sheets and seeing all of these people who had run really fast times, I felt like in all of the big races I was able to have my best times and keep up with all of the fast people. When the pressure was high, I was able to run my best times.”
Handley coach Dan Jones can't wait to see how Imoh's track success translates this fall. Jones said that in the past Imoh has relied on great moves and hasn't necessarily used his speed to its greatest advantage.
Track success may have changed that.
“He realized that he actually can run,” Jones said. “Before I think he knew he was fast, but he didn't really realize that he can outrun people instead of doing all of these little jukes. I think now there's two things — he can outrun you or put a little move on you. This is going to benefit us and him. Track was a huge confidence builder for him, 'Oh yeah, I am pretty fast.'”
Just looking at Imoh, many would say that at 5-foot-7, 170 pounds he better be fast to avoid the tacklers in his path.
Jones said to think of Imoh as just a speed demon only is to underestimate the senior. Imoh has great vision, power and the canny ability to avoid taking a big shot.
“He hits the hole hard and we're going to get him more opportunities to do zones to find a hole,” Jones said. “We're going to let him be who is and that's a little scatback who has the ability to outrun you, but has the ability to pound you inside. He's put together. He's not the tallest kid, but he's definitely solid.
“He doesn't back down,” Jones added. “I don't think you can always get a great shot on him. He always has the ability to wiggle at the last second.”
Imoh says he doesn't mind the contact. He carried the ball 162 times last season, 131 carries more than the next highest running back on the squad.
“Honestly, you would think it would be worse,” Imoh said of the physical pounding. “I just feel like running full speed every play it's hard to get a clean shot on me. With everyone else doing their jobs, it's not that bad.”
And as his new position indicates, Imoh is a lot more than just fast.
Last year, he was second on the squad with 27 receptions. Early in the season, he became the team's punter and using a rugby-style approach averaged 34.4 yards per kick. Imoh also returned kickoff and punts.
He also had experience in the Wildcat formation where he receives direct snaps and either runs or passes. While he was mostly a threat as a runner, Imoh completed 5 of 7 passes for 79 yards last season.
“I definitely like being able to be multi-faceted and not only be a running back and do other things that helps our team out,” Imoh said.
“That's the thing every coach loves — if you can have multiple kids that can do a lot of different things you just feel like you're fortunate, lucky,” Jones said. “You can put him anywhere on the field and know he understands what is going on. We'll stick him on defense at times. He's a kid that we trust and that we know will give his all and he's athletic enough to do a lot of different things. I feel fortunate. I'm lucky to have him.”
Imoh said he's looking forward to playing quarterback, which is a little more complicated than the Wildcat.
"I think within our offense we have a lot of option running and a little bit of running and passing," Imoh said. "It is a little bit different than the Wildcat that I've run in the past. Our coaches have been able to help me."
Imoh says he relishes the opportunities to pass.
"I do like throwing the ball," he said. "I did that a lot more my sophomore year than I was able to last year. We have really good receiving corps and we should have a good running game, too. I think we should be able to both run and throw the ball efficiently."
Imoh began playing the game as a fourth-grader and hasn't missed a year since. In sixth grade, Imoh said he came to a realization.
“I was in this football league in Strasburg,” he recalled. “That's when I began to grow my passion for football and found that passion playing. We were all really small and hadn't played that much but I think that's when I was like, 'Wow, I could be really good at this sport if I put a lot of work into it.'”
Imoh has some pretty good genes in the family, too.
His uncle Mike was a running back at Virginia Tech, who led the Hokies in rushing (720 yards) in 2004. During that season, Mike Imoh broke the school rushing mark in a game as he rushed for 243 yards on 32 carries against North Carolina.
“As I've gotten older, I've been able to talk with him and get pointers from him on the best way because he did really well at such a high level,” Malachi said.
Imoh wants to be able to help his Handley teammates play to their peak, too.
“I not only have to be, but I enjoy being a leader for this team,” Imoh said. “I'm really vocal at practice. I like to make it fun, compete and motivate like when we're doing a run or something like that.”
Jones says those qualities are what makes Imoh such a strong player.
“It's his confidence,” Jones said. “The kid loves to compete and he just believes anytime he touches the ball he is going to be successful. I don't to say he's a jokester, but he makes people around him smile and have fun. He loosens you up in a sense.”
Imoh certainly has earned the respect of his teammates, who speak of him in glowing terms.
“I could say a lot of things,” chuckled linebacker/fullback Quinton Newman when asked about Imoh. “He's a great kid for one. He's a smart kid. I love him to death. I wouldn't want to have anyone else running behind me. He's a great athlete. If I could be anybody in the world, he would be one of those people.”
“Oh man, he is such a great guy,” said defensive back/running back Miles Ashe, also a state qualifier in the 100 and 200 and part of the 4x100 relay team. “He is full of energy, always excited to come out to practice.”
Imoh, an excellent student, hopes to play football in college. While some may question his size, Imoh points to his uncle, who was 5-foot-6 and a successful player at Division I.
Not surprisingly, another diminutive player is his favorite NFL star — current Philadelphia Eagles running back/kick returner Darren Sproles. The 5-foot-6 Sproles is a 15-year veteran and a three-time All Pro player, who set an NFL record with 2,696 all-purpose yards in 2011.
“I used to like him when he was on the Chargers a few years ago,” Imoh said. “He's a good punt returner and a good third-down back being able to catch passes out of the backfield. That's someone that I've admired growing up and he's so small like me. You don't have to be super tall to be a good back if you have good agility and good vision.”
Jones believes that Imoh can play at the next level.
“I'm hoping he can show some schools that size isn't everything,” Jones said. “If he's given the opportunity, I think he will help a team.”
Regardless of whether he plays football, Jones has high expectations for Imoh.
“That kid is going to be great in life,” Jones said. “His grades are outstanding. He has a great family at home. He's always a good guy to be around. He's always helping other people. He's a joy to have as part of the program.”
Imoh certainly appears to be on the right track.
“I'm really glad we finally got him to run track and really develop his speed,” Ashe said. “I think that really opened his eyes on how fast he was.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.