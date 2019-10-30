WINCHESTER — Handley High School’s sex education curriculum needs to be more comprehensive and consistent, a student told Winchester School Board members at Monday’s board meeting.
Abstinence prevents pregnancies and contracting sexually transmitted diseases, but junior Nikolas Christen said the curriculum overemphasizes abstinence while downplaying that contraception such as condoms is highly effective at preventing pregnancies and STDs.
“It’s very important that people get a broad understanding of what their choices are because when it comes to something like that, they’re more likely to make safe and healthy choices,” he said. “Comprehensive sexual education, which teaches both abstinence and all other options to people, including safety, allows students to be safe in whatever their actions are.”
Christen noted sex education in Mississippi and Texas schools primarily focuses on abstinence, but they have high teen pregnancy rates. In 2017, teen pregnancy rates were at a record low nationally, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, Mississippi, which bans demonstrations of how to use contraceptives like condoms, had the third highest rate and Texas was seventh. Virginia was tied for 36th.
In an interview, Christen said there is no set curriculum for high school sex education, which is taught by gym teachers. He said what is taught varies depending on the teacher.
“These are gym teachers. It’s not like you’re dealing with medical professionals,” Christen said. “Half the time what they’re talking about is informed by their opinions and half the time it’s informed by data and information and the actual curriculum.”
Christen said there is an overemphasis on abstinence, which he said is unrealistic because some teenagers are going to have sex and should know how to prevent pregnancy and contracting STDs. He also said there should be more teaching about giving sexual consent.
“What I really am trying to get out of the school board and make sure that they understand is there isn’t currently a real standard to the way [sex education] is taught in the schools, at least at Handley,” he said. “There should be some groundwork standard given to the school to use.”
Emailed questions on Tuesday afternoon to Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum regarding the curriculum — officially known as Family Life Education — were not returned at press time.
In other business:
Finance Director Rick Miller announced an approximately $1.4 million surplus, known as a “carry forward.” The board hopes to spend the money on capital improvements that would otherwise have to be paid for with city taxpayer money approved by the City Council. Capital improvements include things like heating and cooling upgrades or building or playground renovations.
Miller said the school division typically budgets for a surplus of between $600,000 to $800,000 annually. He said the increase is due to more state taxpayer money because the division had 50 more students than projected and because of increased overall state funding. The board approved asking Council to send the money back for capital improvements.
Attending the meeting were board members Richard Bell, Mike Birchenbough, Karen Holman, Vice Chairwoman Marie Imah, Chairwoman Allyson Pate, Bryan Pearce-Gonzales, Erica Truban, Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum and Elyus Wallace.
Why cant parents help educate their own children on sex education. One can also go to health department (used to be without parental consent) sorry dont know va rules, get all education and support, birthcontrol they need. Personally I think it's sad that the morality of our youth has gotten to rhis point. If it's the fad to have sex with whoever, whenever cuz everyone else is doing it, all the sex education in the world will not help. Once you say yes to the love of your life, it will be harder to say no again to your next love of life. Only thing i definately agree with is condoms should be readily available to stop or at least curtail the spread of venereal disease. You dont have to be showing actual symptoms to spread VD as they come in all forms. Herpes and clamidia run rampant in our tean population and can cause cervical cancer and sterility later in life.
