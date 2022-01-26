WINCHESTER — With 34% of Handley High School students reading below grade level, nearly 23% of students chronically absent and a 7% dropout rate, an individualized, targeted remediation effort is underway.
“These issues are not addressed with a one-year fix. These issues will take years being addressed,” Handley Principal Shahrazad "Sherry" Kablan told the Winchester School Board at its Monday meeting, where she presented the school's annual improvement plan. “We will put together a comprehensive, targeted program that is sustainable, and we will keep going with it and not give up on the students.”
Kablan has several improvement goals for the end of the school year in June. They include increasing reading and writing scores for Standards of Learning — the annual statewide tests in Virginia — by 50% for English language learners and students with disabilities and reducing the dropout rate to 5%. In 2015, the dropout rate was 2.4%. Other goals are reducing chronic absenteeism to 15% and decreasing monthly disciplinary referrals by 20%.
Among the efforts underway:
• Establishment of a "Student Success Center" in the Emil & Grace Shihadeh Innovation Center. At the success center, students struggling with math or reading or those with serious emotional or social needs can get individual help from an "interventionist" — a teacher trained to assist students who need extra support — in a quieter, less crowded environment than a typical classroom.
• Adopting a more therapeutic than punitive response to students with disciplinary problems. The approach includes better communication between staff and students, conflict resolution and deescalation techniques, and setting positive goals.
• Weekly reviews by staff of attendance data and clear communication with students with low attendance and their parents.
• Specialized instruction for teachers by an instruction coach.
• Formation of an equity team to ensure learning is culturally relevant and to reduce disproportionate discipline of minority students.
• Increasing a sense of belonging among students through mentorships, increased student participation in extra-curricular activities and more displays of student's achievements in the school building.
Many of the changes are being carried out through the Multi-Tiered Systems of Supports, a division-wide academic and behavioral intervention program. The program divides students into three tiers: Tier 1 are those who are succeeding, Tier 2 is for at-risk students and Tier 3 is for students who need intensive, individual support.
The goal of MTSS team members is to take a collaborative, deliberate and data-driven approach. "Success teams" consist of an assistant principal — Handley has four assistant principals — a guidance counselor, a school psychologist, a social worker and in some cases a speech pathologist.
Of the 1,330 students at Handley, 190 are being worked with. Of the 190, 86 are at the student success center, 56 are receiving academic coaching, 11 are receiving math or reading direct intervention and 35 are being taught at the Twilight School. Twilight School classes run from 5 to 7:30 p.m and are for students who received one or more 'F's during a semester and are trying to recover credits.
Kablan, hired in 2020, said that in the past, staff were often working in silos rather than collaboratively. She said learning that 34% of students are reading below grade level was "eye opening." She noted those students are more likely to get discouraged and skip school or dropout.
"If we want them to graduate, if we want them to achieve, and if we want them to pass SOL, we have to provide them with the support they need," Kablan said. "Reading intervention is very crucial."
Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum noted the division's high rate of students who are learning English contributed to the low reading levels. Nearly 32% of students division-wide are classified as English language learners.
High poverty rates in the division are also an obstacle to learning. With 68% of students qualifying for free or reduce-price meals, Winchester ranks 93 out of Virginia's 133 school divisions in the poverty rate. Rankings are from lowest to highest.
Board member Bryan Pearce-Gonzales said he hopes the plan will improve Black students' SOL reading pass rate score. Last year's score for Black students, who comprise about 10% of students, was 47 compared to the overall school rate of 75.
"We are failing them, quite frankly," he said. "It wasn't just that they were below some of those averages, they were way below some of those averages."
Board Vice President Karen M. Anderson Holman praised Kablan for not sugarcoating problems at Handley and noted she has only been principal about 18 months.
"Change is always hard. Particularly when you're the new kid on the block," she said. "You are the principal so these are your numbers, but some of how we got here is not necessarily yours to own, but it is yours to fix."
For more on the plan, go to https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/wps/Board.nsf/files/CAVK454FF7F4/$file/JHHS%20CSIP%20Presentation%202021-22.pdf.
