WINCHESTER — Cole Cestaro has been selected as the 2020-2021 Capital District Kiwanis Teenager of the Year.
Cestaro is a senior at John Handley High School in Winchester. He spent last summer at Harvard University and participated in the Wharton Global Youth Program. He has been a Key Club member, served two years as lieutenant governor and ran, unsuccessfully, for International Key Club president.
Cestaro earned recognition as the recipient of the Robert F. Lucas Outstanding Lt. Governor Award in 2020. He was the President of DECA, FBLA and was a member of the tennis, basketball, swimming and football teams during his high school career. He served as the chair of the Principal Advisory Committee, a group he established.
Cestaro was chosen by the Winchester Schools Superintendent as one of two students in the district to serve as a Winchester Public Schools’ School Board student representative.
Other recognitions include the Virginia House of Delegates Certificate of Distinction, the school’s nomination for the Harry F. Byrd Jr. Leadership Award, DECA Stock Market Game International Finalist and FBLA Mobile Application and Development International Finalist.
All of this was achieved while serving as the chair for the Capital District Key Club Member Services Committee, working as counselor at Camp No Limits serving campers with limb-loss and limb-differences, running a lawn-mowing service and providing over 200 hours of Key Club service hours.
Cestaro will be recognized at the District Convention on Aug. 21 in Roanoke.
What an outstanding young man, proud to have students like that as members of our community.
