WINCHESTER — At the start of the school day on Tuesday at Handley High School, seniors had something to celebrate — their future plans.
At Senior Decision Day, the soon-to-be-graduates could have their picture taken in front of a banner acknowledging their decision to go to college, enter the workforce or join the military.
Most of the students who participated plan to attend Lord Fairfax Community College or a four-year college or university.
Senior Allison Stephens, 17, wants to get her associate degree from LFCC and then transfer to James Madison University to obtain a bachelor's degree in nursing. She is currently enrolled in Handley's certified nursing assistant (CNA) program and said she's always wanted to become a nurse because she loves helping people.
"It feels great," she said about celebrating her post-graduation plans.
Senior Daniel Botros, 18, plans to attend the University of Pennsylvania to study biomedical engineering.
He said it's nice to have an event celebrating seniors, because a lot of other senior traditions, including prom, have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Luckily, Handley seniors will still have an in-person outdoor graduation ceremony June 18.
About 340 seniors are slated to graduate from Handley's Class of 2021, according to Amber Mungavin, the school's director of counseling. Mungavin said the division is currently surveying seniors about their plans after graduation. Because of that, the school won't know how many students are going to college or joining the workforce or the military until June.
Handley counselor Justine Beck Rose said it seems more students are looking to attend Lord Fairfax Community College this year instead of attending a four-year college. This is partially because students are finding they can get all the skills they need from LFCC to go into the career field they want, Beck Rose said. It's also more affordable.
Senior Amber Deyeliis, 18, said she plans to attend LFCC to study video game design in the fall, because she has always wanted to create her own video game. She began to pursue a program at the community college, after a Handley staff member recommended it.
"I am very excited, but I'm also kind of sad," she said about graduating.
She said she just returned to in-person learning at Handley in April after being a virtual student for more than year as a result of the pandemic. She said she's sad because she feels like she missed out on a lot of school opportunities over the past year. But she's still looking forward to what's next.
"Decision day" means a lot to another Handley senior, Philip Reese, 18, because he has wanted to go to the Virginia Military Institute since he was a young child, and now he's going to achieve that dream and study civil engineering.
He said it's "a sigh of relief" that the school year dominated by COVID-19 protocols is coming to a close, and he and his classmates can now begin to focus on their futures.
