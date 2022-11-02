LEESBURG — After Handley junior Will Pardue crossed the finish line in second place at Wednesday’s Region 4C cross country meet, he swung his arms through the air and yelled.
He wasn’t done screaming, though. He walked over to first-place finisher and junior Garrett Stickley, who had collapsed on the grass, and fired off a “LET’S GO!!!” to his teammate.
The Judges were in full-go mode from the moment they left the starting line at Morven Park, and as a result they checked off another box in a spectacular postseason.
After capturing their first district/conference title since 2016 on Oct. 22 at the Class 4 Northwestern District meet, Handley won its first regional title in the 21st century.
The Judges scored 54 points in the eight-team competition and won by 18 points over runner-up Tuscarora (72). Loudoun Valley (74) earned the third and final team spot for the Class 4 state meet, which will take place on Nov. 12 at the Oatlands in Leesburg. James Wood placed fourth (99) and Millbrook took sixth (130).
“It’s amazing,” Pardue said. “We’ve worked so hard this year. For it to finally pay off, it feels really nice.”
For a Judges team that has designs on winning a state title, it was a huge statement to win a difficult region by 18 points.
“We undoubtedly won the region meet,” Stickley said. “It’s nice to be showing up here as a force to be reckoned with.”
Stickley won with a personal record time of 15 minutes, 15.6 seconds, and Pardue followed with a PR of 15:22.1 in beating the top two finishers at the Northwestern District meet. James Wood junior Ethan Pratt-Perez — who lost to Millbrook senior Nick Hayden in a photo finish at the district meet — placed fourth in 15:30.9 while Hayden was fifth in 15:33.3.
Pratt-Perez, Hayden and James Wood sophomore Eli Clark (sixth in 15:41) grabbed three of the five individual state-qualifying spots.
Stickley finished 20 seconds behind Pratt-Perez and Hayden at the district meet, and Pardue didn’t finish the race after spraining his ankle.
Stickley was planning on picking up his pace halfway through the race to try and beat the Frederick County duo, but much to his surprise he found himself in the lead just a half mile in, and he never gave it up. Pardue also said the goal was to make a big push at the start of the second mile so that they wouldn’t have to try and outsprint Hayden, the Class 4 800-meter state champion, at the end.
Pardue watched Stickley leave the field behind shortly after he completed the second mile, and he said that gave him the confidence to pass Pratt-Perez and Hayden.
“I was like, ‘Garrett’s showing that he deserves to be there. I’m going to beat these guys. We’re going to go 1 and 2,” Pardue said. “What he did was amazing.”
Stickley said he wasn’t necessarily expecting to win individually.
“I was hoping to get a really good time, and close the gap with Nick and Ethan,” Stickley said. “Winning it feels so good.”
Pardue said he had no issues with his ankle. He was barely able to walk in the immediate aftermath of the district meet. But with the help of some treatment, he said he felt good just a few days after the district meet, and he proved something to himself Wednesday.
“I wanted to get some redemption from district,” Pardue said.
Garrett’s father, Handley 20th-year head coach Mark Stickley, said he was not expecting his runners to place first and second.
“[Garrett] didn’t talk to me about his plan, but I knew he was trying to take the sting out of [Hayden’s] kick if he could,” Mark said. “I can’t believe it. He just went after it, and obviously he looked great and ran really strong. Will came on real strong. It was amazing how quickly he recovered from his injury. It was a phenomenal finish.”
The other scoring runners for Handley were senior Pierce Francis (14th in 16:06.1), senior Max Ware (24th in 16:32.9) and junior Elliott Redcay (26th in 16:43.1).
Mark Stickley said Francis told him he felt he could have run better, but he finished in the top 15 like Stickley wanted.
“Max seemed a little out of it early, but he kept it together,” Mark said. “Elliott moved up. They were right where they needed them to be.
“I told the boys that we might be favored on paper, but we have to come out here and do it. And boy, they came though today big time.”
Millbrook coach Jamie McCarty said Hayden told him he didn’t feel like he was at his best. Hayden was 10 meters behind when the runners came through the first mile.
“He knew early, he wasn’t feeling great,” McCarty said. “He tried to put himself in a good position, and he just didn’t have a good day today. You’re not going to be spot-on all the time, but he still put a great effort out there.
“[The team] ran their hearts out. We just didn’t have quite enough today.”
James Wood coach Matthew Lofton said Pratt-Perez wasn’t feeling well. He missed school Tuesday, so Lofton was happy the junior performed well given those circumstances.
Lofton was pleased with his entire team.
“I think coming in we were probably ranked sixth or seventh,” he said. “The fact that we finished fourth I thought was a great finish. We beat Millbrook, who beat us last week at districts, and we beat Broad Run, who was third in the [Dulles].
“Eli [Clark] had a phenomenal race. He wanted to take a risk [and go out hard], and he hung on and was able to make [the state meet]. That was probably the race of his career.”
Sherando junior Dylan McGraw placed 13th in 16:05.8 and senior Ben Freilich was 28th in 16:48.8.
“They both ran really good times,” Warriors coach Megan Roberts said. “They ran smart and were picking it up in Mile 2. That speaks to their toughness.”
Other James Wood scorers: 17. Jacob Oliver 16:12.4; 44. Thomas Newman 17:16.3; 50. Samuel Jackson 17:30.8.
Other Millbrook scorers: 29. Carter Luden 16:50.7; 35. Austin Conley 17:01.2; 39. Tyler Mallen 17:05.1; 54. Warner Peter 17:43.1.
