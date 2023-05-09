WINCHESTER — Nikil V. Shyamsunder, a senior at Handley High School in Winchester, has been named a National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winner, according to a media release from the Evanston, Illinois-based National Merit Scholarship Corporation.
The 2,500 Merit Scholar designees were chosen from more than 15,000 finalists in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program.
“National Merit $2500 Scholarship winners are the Finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills, and potential for success in rigorous college studies,” the release states.
The number of winners named in each state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the nation’s graduating high school seniors.
The winners were selected by a committee of college admissions officers and high school counselors based on academic record, including difficulty level of subjects studied and grades earned; scores from the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Qualifying Test; contributions and leadership in school and community activities; an essay written by the finalist; and a recommendation written by a high school official.
“This year’s National Merit Scholarship Program began in October 2021 when high school juniors took the PSAT/NMSQT, which served as an initial screen of program entrants,” according to the release. “Last fall, the highest-scoring participants in each state, representing less than one percent of the nation’s high school seniors, were named Semifinalists on a state-representational basis. More than 16,000 Semifinalists had an opportunity to continue in the competition. From the Semifinalist group, over 15,000 students met the very high academic standards and other requirements to advance to the Finalist level of the competition. By the conclusion of the 2023 program, more than 7,140 Finalists will have earned the ‘Merit Scholar’ title and received a total of nearly $28 million in college scholarships.”
Shyamsunder is the only local student to be named a finalist this year.
Computer science is his probable career field, the release states.
Congratulations to this student, his parents, and his teachers!
