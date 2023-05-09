This year’s National Merit Scholarship Program began in October 2021 when high school juniors took the PSAT/NMSQT, which served as an initial screen of program entrants. Last fall, the highest-scoring participants in each state, representing less than one percent of the nation’s high school seniors, were named Semifi nalists on a state-representational basis. More than 16,000 Semifi nalists had an opportunity to continue in the competition. From the Semifi nalist group, over 15,000 students met the very high academic standards and other requirements to advance to the Finalist level of the competition. By the conclusion of the 2023 program, more than 7,140 Finalists will have earned the “Merit Scholar” title and received a total of nearly $28 million in college scholarships.