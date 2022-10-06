WINCHESTER — Juvenile diabetes, otherwise known as type 1 diabetes (TD1), affects approximately 1.6 million Americans, according to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) One Walk website.
Handley High School senior Marie-Claire Miro is well aware of the havoc the disease can wreak on lives and families. Some cases of TD1 are genetic. Her father and one of her brothers have dealt with the TD1 for most of their lives. Miro, 17, is literally taking steps to help them — and anyone — whose life has been affected by juvenile diabetes. She hopes others will join her this Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Lions Shelter in Jim Barnett Park for the JDRF Winchester One Walk.
Winchester’s event will be one of about 150 JDRF One Walk events taking place across the United States this year. Miro started organizing the 2.5-mile walk about six months ago when she decided to use part of her junior and senior years at Handley to try to make life a bit easier for those living with TD1. Many individuals are diagnosed with TD1 when they start experiencing symptoms as children. Miro’s father was 18 when he was diagnosed. Her brother was only 5.
Juvenile diabetes is a chronic condition in which the pancreas does not produce enough insulin. The disease is not curable. However, medical research has rendered treatments that can make the disease more manageable. TD1 can cause significant issues, according to mayoclinic.org, like heart and blood vessel problems and damage to nerves, kidneys and eyes.
Improvements in medical technology and treatments have helped Miro’s father and brother monitor their conditions. Yet, she says diabetes definitely impacts life on the individual and family levels. “There have been times when my brother or father couldn’t sit down and eat with us. And there have been times when they had to go out to exercise or do something else because of hypo or hyperglycemia,” Miro says.
JDRF One Walk events make a difference in two ways, according to Miro. One is by helping to fund research. Research means potentially even better treatments for people like Miro’s brother. “My brother wants to live out in nature. But, right now, he can’t live alone. I’d like to see him be able to live alone,” Miro says.
Pre-event fundraising for the Winchester walk has brought in more than $6,000 in donations so far. In addition, more donations are expected to roll in with on-site registrations and from sponsors. JDRF One Walk participants can set a fundraising goal, donate before or after the event online or just show-up and enjoy the morning while supporting the cause. This leads to the second way Miro thinks JDRF One Walk foments positive change.
Anyone is welcome to attend the event in Jim Barnett Park. There is no mandatory donation. It is noncompetitive. “It is not a run. It is a walk focused on community,” Miro explains. “At the walks I’ve attended with my family, people talk to each other. It’s a chance to meet people with a common point. They have similar experiences with type 1 diabetes.” And if a person wants to come, but cannot walk, that is OK, she says. There will be things to do and people to meet at the Lions Shelter.
Miro has found ample support from others while organizing the event. During the summer she secured sponsors, police support and worked out logistics. But, when school started, she says she had to be adamant about staying on task, being attentive details and delegating.
Fortunately, dozens of Handley Interact Club members and other community volunteers answered Miro’s calls for help. About two dozen Handley students will be part of the team that will help out with face painting, games, keeping the diabetic-friendly snack area organized and doing whatever is needed to see that the inaugural event goes smoothly.
“I have no idea how my father, my brother, those with type 1 diabetes feel. So many people like them are touched,” Miro says. “I’d like Winchester to do its part to ‘turn Type One into Type None.’ That’s the JDRF slogan,” she says. “This is just the first year. I think it can continue. I think Winchester can do it.”
For more information about the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation One Walk, visit walk.jdrf.org.
