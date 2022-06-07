WINCHESTER — Daliya El Abani didn't get to graduate from her elementary school in the Libyan capital of Tripoli because it was bombed, but she is one of 279 Handley High School seniors graduating today.
El Abani, who will deliver the Class of 2022 address, had to flee Libya with her family in 2011 after civil war broke out. They fled to Bulgaria where she was born and then came to Winchester in 2012 to be reunited with her father, Wyle El Abani. Her father grew up in Tripoli, but he was born in Athens, Ohio, and had dual citizenship. That allowed his family to become naturalized citizens. Since they came from Bulgaria, they were not refugees, which would've made entering America more difficult.
Because the 18-year-old El Abani was just 7 year old when she left Libya, memories of her time there are limited. They include hearing bombs exploding and being told by her mother, Lilya El Abani, to come inside from playing due to gunfire. During a visit to an uncle's house, fighting erupted outside and El Abani remembers the family sheltering in a hallway as bullets hit the home's door.
"I was so naive to be in a war zone and Tripoli was at the center of it," El Abani said last week. "You never knew what to expect and where it would come from."
But there are also pleasant memories, including dinner with her maternal grandparents during Ramadan. Her Bulgarian-born grandparents came to Libya to work — her grandmother was a nurse, her grandfather an electrical engineer — and bought a home in Tripoli. She remembers eating chocolates from a box her maternal grandmother kept in a sewing kit box. She also remembers dinner with her father's family. El Abani's maternal grandparents now live in Winchester and her paternal grandmother is in Tripoli.
Liliya El Abani, 42, met Wyle El Abani in 1997 while his father was in Bulgaria studying and they married a year later. They had three children, and the family moved between Bulgaria in southeastern Europe and Libya in North Africa several times.
Libya and the U.S. have had a long and tumultuous relationship. The "shores of Tripoli" reference in the Marine Corps hymn refers to the Marines landing in Tripoli during the Battle of Derna in 1805. It was the Marines' first battle and the first of many times that a U.S. flag would be planted on foreign soil.
Long before Daliya El Abani was born, events that would have a profound effect on her and her family were occurring in Libya, a nation of some 6.5 million people. In 1969, a 27-year-old military officer named Muammar Gadhafi seized power in a bloodless coup. Gadhafi's relations with the U.S. were often fraught. Calling him a "mad dog," President Ronald Reagan had Gadhafi's compound bombed in 1986 after Libya was accused of being behind a Berlin nightclub bombing that killed two U.S. servicemen and a Turkish woman.
In 1988, as the Iran-Iraq War wore down, a U.S. warship guarding oil shipments in the Persian Gulf skirmished with Iranian war boats. During the encounter, the warship accidentally shot down a civilian Iranian jetliner that the U.S. Navy later said was traveling within "established airspace," killing 290 people.
In what was widely believed to have been a retaliatory attack done on behalf of Iran, Pan Am Flight 103 was bombed over Lockerbie, Scotland, in December of 1988, killing 270, including 190 Americans. Gadhafi denied knowledge of the bombing, but the Libyan government paid $2.7 billion in compensation to the victims' families in 2003.
While Gadhafi ruled Libya with an iron fist, relations with the U.S. improved after Libya provided intelligence to the U.S. on al-Qaida after the 9/11 attacks, and Gadhafi said Libya wouldn't try to obtain nuclear weapons.
But in February of 2011, Gadhafi attempted to crush pro-democracy protests that were part of the Arab Spring uprisings around the Middle East and in Libya. A month later, President Barack Obama authorized the U.S. bombing of Libya, saying he wanted to avert a massacre of pro-Democracy forces in Benghazi. NATO later implemented a no-fly zone that helped the Libyan rebels.
El Abani and her mother said Gadhafi was brutal and Machiavellian, but the quality of life in the oil-rich Libya was relatively good.
"It's not like we liked Gadhafi, but he had good control," Liliya El Abani said. "It was a really peaceful country."
"It was safe, but it wasn't just," her daughter said.
Chaos followed Gadhafi's assassination in October 2011. In 2012, the U.S. ambassador and three American security contractors were killed in an attack at the U.S. embassy in Benghazi, and the civil war sparked a migrant and refugee crisis in Libya and Europe.
Since coming to Winchester, Daliya El Abani has researched the civil war and follows current events in Libya.
Having fled a war-torn nation, she said she empathizes with the mostly Christian and white Ukrainian refugees who have been welcomed by other countries since the Russian invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. But she wishes the mostly Muslim African and Arab refugees fleeing war in Libya and Syria would have received the same treatment.
"I 100% think there is a double standard," said El Abani, who plans on majoring in racial and ethnic migration studies at Yale University in the fall. "There is still a lot of stigma. It's much more difficult to be a refugee from anywhere else but Europe."
A perilous journey
Wyle El Abani had a produce business in Bulgaria and studied international relations there while also spending time with his family in Libya. When the war broke out, he fought with pro-Gadhafi forces. His wife and daughter said he was not fighting against democracy but trying to keep the country united.
Wyle El Abani was captured at gunpoint by rebels when the family first attempted to flee the country. He was held for a week and his wife said he only survived because he was an American citizen. El Abani said her husband told her he witnessed people being executed while he was in captivity. During another escape attempt, the family had to turn back due to roads bombed by NATO. They eventually drove to Tunisia and flew to Bulgaria.
Wyle El Abani came to Winchester first. He began working as a long-haul trucker before starting a trucking business when his wife — who had just earned her law degree in Bulgaria — and their family came here in 2012.
The El Abanis are grateful for the help they've received in Winchester. In August they moved into a Baker Lane home built by Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity. Liliya El Abani helped construct it and put in "sweat equity" hours working at Habitat's retail outlet as part of Habitat's home ownership plan. But the family has also encountered racism. Daliya El Abani said she was called a "terrorist" by some students while attending middle school before she learned English. She now speaks Arabic, Bulgarian and English.
"In Bulgaria, you're treated like you're from Libya. In Libya, you're treated like you're from Bulgaria," Daliya El Abani said. "In America, I don't know what I am half the time."
Wyle El Abani had a skin disease since he was a child. In 2018, he died of lymphoma at 39 after undergoing months chemotherapy. His wife said he downplayed his condition with humor and was philosophical to try to help his family deal with the fact that he was dying.
"He said, 'Even, if I'm not in this world, you have to continue,"' Liliya El Abani said as she fought back tears. "This is actually what he told my daughter. He told me, 'Promise me that she's going to study.'"
Daliya El Abani said she's always enjoyed studying, but her father's death made her want to work even harder to cope with the pain. Besides juggling studies and working up to 30 hours per week at a pizzeria, she was also elected president of Handley's Student Government Association.
In December, she learned she'd earned a full scholarship at Yale through QuestBridge National Match Scholarship. QuestBridge, a Palo Alto, California-based nonprofit organization, helps high-achieving, low-income students get scholarships.
Liliya El Abani, who works at T.J. Maxx and hopes to pursue a law career, was ecstatic when she got the news. She said all her daughter's hard work and the family's struggles have been rewarded. "She is really smart, like her father," El Abani said.
The younger El Abani said she'll be thinking of her father today and wishing he could be at the graduation in person, if not in spirit.
"The biggest disappointment is that he's not there," she said.
Handley's graduation is at 6 p.m. in the Handley Bowl.
