Handley students honor school’s namesake

In honor of benefactor Judge John Handley’s birthday, students from Handley High School place a wreath at his tomb in Mt. Hebron Cemetery on Monday morning. From left are Michael Dayo, senior; Jonathan Carter, junior; Miles Ashe, senior; Nikolas Christen, junior; and Sofia Posadas, junior. Handley was born Jan. 27, 1835, and died Feb. 15, 1895.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.