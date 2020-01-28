Handley students honor school’s namesake

In honor of benefactor Judge John Handley’s birthday, students from Handley High School place a wreath at his tomb in Mt. Hebron Cemetery on Monday morning. From left are Michael Dayo, senior; Jonathan Carter, junior; Miles Ashe, senior; Nikolas Christen, junior; and Sofia Posadas, junior. Handley was born Jan. 27, 1835, and died Feb. 15, 1895.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

