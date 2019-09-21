WINCHESTER — In the span of two hours on Friday more than 170 students at Handley High School walked out of their classes to join the global climate strike.
Students were joined in support by more than 25 people who stood outside the gate of the Handley Bowl as students spoke on the need to address climate change locally and globally.
Organizers — led by 16-year-old junior Niko Christen — had several demands for school administrators to help address climate change.
Students want the school to stop using single-use plastics such as straws, cup lids and Styrofoam plates and trays used in the cafeteria. They also want to form a student committee that works directly with school administrators on how to address the school's food system, plastics, waste and carbon use.
"There's a lot of issues that we can solve within the school system. There's a lot of trends that happen with waste in the school system that can be easily fixed if the issue is noticed and talked about," said senior Sadie Bell, 17, who participated in Friday's walk-out.
Students participated in the walk-out between 11:50 a.m. to 1:48 p.m. Once community supporters left at about 12:20 p.m., students moved from the balcony of the school to the Handley Bowl. Those who walked out of their classes ebbed and flowed on the Handley Bowl and steps throughout the afternoon.
For Niko, who also is a member of the Young Democrats of Clarke, Frederick and Winchester, the walk-out was not only about holding current leaders accountable for addressing climate change but also about electing candidates who will support the issue in the November election.
Handley sophomore Kennedy Walker, 15, said this is the first time she's attended a school, after transferring several times, where she feels like she has a voice.
"It feels great to really speak my mind about something I'm passionate about," Kennedy said.
At one point Handley students chanted "Our world, our world, our world is on fire!" To which the supporters outside the Handley Bowl responded, "Hey, hey, ho, ho, climate change has got to go."
Some of the supporters that stood outside the Handley Bowl gate included Kerry McKenna, of Bluemont, and her two sons Finn Glover, 10, and Graham Glover, 7. McKenna said she took her sons out of school today to participate in the strike.
"I grew up protesting nuclear energy with my mom when I was really little, and I think it's still scary that we might lose the planet in one way or another based on our actions," McKenna said.
Finn said it's important for others to attempt to bike, carpool and use less electricity to help improve climate change.
"There are too many things to worry about in our life. This is one of them, but it needs to be changed where it isn't one of them, and it's a major one too," Finn said. "I don't want it to get hotter."
Del. Wendy Gooditis, D-Clarke County, also joined the small crowd of supporters outside the Handley Bowl. Gooditis told The Star after the walk-out she was happy to see Handley students speak out alongside young people across the world on Friday.
"I'm so proud of them. I wish there was more, but the schools make it hard," Gooditis said.
Gooditis added that she's focusing on issues of recycling, single-use plastics and clean energies in the Virginia House of Delegates. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam also announced Tuesday he signed an executive order establishing a goal for the state to have 100% of its electricity produced from carbon-free sources by 2050.
In a statement sent to The Star after Friday's protest, Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said students coordinated with school administration before the walk-out and were not disruptive. He added the students are "always respectful, well organized and understanding."
"I am always proud of the way our students express their voice," he said. "Today, our students clearly demonstrated that they are not just the leaders of tomorrow, but the leaders of today."
This is not the first time Handley students have left class to protest.
In October, a simultaneous walk-out was held at Handley and Sherando high schools to protest the nomination of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and sexual assaults in the community. At Handley about 200 students left their classes to protest the issue while 20 students from Sherando left their classes.
