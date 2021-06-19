WINCHESTER — While most people would rather forget the past year, Handley High School students think it is well worth remembering.
On Friday morning, the last day of the 2020-21 school year for Winchester Public Schools, students of English and creative writing teacher Star Friend gathered in Handley's courtyard to bury a time capsule intended to be opened on the last day of school in 2038.
Why 2038? Blame the Brood X cicadas.
"When the cicadas came out, I started thinking about what it will be like in 17 years when they re-emerge," Friend told about 40 students, teachers and administrators, including Handley Principal Shahrazad Kablan and Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum. "Most of my students are about 15 now, so they'll be in their early 30s then."
The time capsule is a custom-made wooden box containing various items related to one of the most difficult years in history: Face masks that people wore to protect themselves and others from the COVID-19 virus; poems, essays and artwork from Handley students and teachers reflecting on the difficulties of things such as social distancing, quarantines and virtual learning; news clippings about the pandemic and how it impacted people locally and globally; and other assorted mementos.
One thing it doesn't include is any of the cicadas that inspired its creation.
"I think they would have rotted, and they smelled really bad," Friend said. "I don't want juicy, rotten stuff in there."
Following a school year colored by a global pandemic, racial tensions and divisive politics, Friend said her students enjoyed looking ahead to a brighter future.
"When I asked my students about their hopes and dreams for the world in the year 2038, many of them said they hoped for better race relations and more opportunities for minorities and people of color," Friend said.
Freshman Alice Gonzales said she is hoping the next 17 years will bring greater tolerance and kindness, wider acceptance of people who are transgender or gender-fluid, and, of course, cicada repellent.
Van Heukelum said he has faith that today's high school students can bring about the changes they hope to see within the next 17 years.
"The kids I interact with every single day want the world to be a better place," he said. "They want it to be more just, they want it to be more inclusive, and that's something that really gives me hope."
"I'm very, very proud of you guys and your work this year," added Kablan, who completed her first school year as Handley's principal on Friday. "You taught us, the adults, that things will be OK."
To make sure the time capsule remains intact for the next 17 years, Friday morning's burial in Handley High School's courtyard was ceremonial. The capsule will actually be stored in Handley's vault, where it will quietly wait for that June day in 2038 when, on the last day of the school year, its contents will be revealed.
"I don't know if I will still be teaching at Handley in 17 years," Friend told the crowd on Friday morning, "but if I'm still around, I would love to see all of you back here on the last day of school in 2038 to reopen the time capsule and remember what a long, strange journey this year has been."
