WINCHESTER — Although most students at Handley High School are not old enough to vote, they had the opportunity to share their political views in a mock election at the school on Tuesday.
About 267 of the estimated 1,300 students in the school, or 20%, participated. Students could vote for the president, U.S. senator, 10th congressional district representative and the mayor of Winchester.
The students consistently favored Democrats this year with 70% voting for Democratic nominee Joe Biden, 24% voting for Republican President Donald Trump, 4% voting voted for Libertarian nominee Joe Jorgensen and 2% voting for write-in candidates.
Students also voted in favor of Democratic Sen. Mark Warner by 73% compared to 26% for Republican candidate Daniel Gade. For the 10th congressional district, 69% of students voted for Democratic incumbent Jennifer Wexton while 29% chose Republican Aliscia Andrews.
The race for Winchester mayor between Democratic incumbent John David Smith and Handley Latin teacher Danielle Bostick, a Republican, was much closer: 49.5% of students voted for Smith while 46.1% voted for Bostick and 4.4% voted for write-in candidates.
Two Handley students said they voted for Biden in the mock election, primarily because they are concerned about the environment.
Senior Sebastian Farris, 17, said he wished Democrat Al Gore had won the presidency over George W. Bush in 2000, and that the planet has suffered more since Gore’s loss. “The whole world is in a very dangerous situation as far as the environment is concerned,” Sebastian said. “So I think we need to go with a more progressive, more liberal president that will hammer out some environmental restrictions on these big corporations popping up.”
The only part of the presidential debates that senior Mackenzie Crockett, 17, watched was discussion over the environment. She also voted for Biden in the mock election.
“Trump, just to me, sounded idiotic — like just not acknowledging that climate change is a real thing,” Mackenzie said. “He kept talking about deforestation and how we have the cleanest air and like all this stuff that I just felt didn’t sound right.”
Whether Biden or Trump wins, Mackenzie said she doesn’t feel either side should feel justified in protesting election results.
“I feel like once the decision is made, that’s it,” she said. “There’s not really a need for retaliation of any sorts.”
Sebastian voted for all the Democratic candidates on the mock election ballot. He voted for another four years for Mayor John David Smith because he thinks Smith has done a decent job as mayor and there’s no need for change.
Senior Fatima Hernandez, 18, who was old enough to vote in the presidential election, voted for Biden because she was concerned about Trump’s immigration polices and how he treats immigrants.
“It was important,” Hernandez said about voting this year.
Senior Jessica Alamo, 17, voted for Trump in the student mock election, primarily because she’s against abortion.
“It’s a hard thing to feel that way politically right now,” said Kristen Darlington, a Handley social studies teacher, about students who support Trump.
Darlington added that she’s noticed that conservative students are not as outspoken or they may be afraid of being called a racist in class. In her classes, Darlington said she tries to break down those political stereotypes.
“That’s kind of what I’ve gotten from feedback in the assignments, is that our students who are more conservative are less likely to say anything about it,” she said.
Michael Siraguse, another Handley social studies teacher, said he’s seen four presidential mock election results at Handley, and he thinks the school is possibly becoming less conservative.
“That’s something to do possibly with the fact that Handley is more multicultural, more multiracial than before,” Siraguse said. “But when I look back at 2008, there were a lot more conservative supporters in terms of the Handley population.”
However, this year’s mock election didn’t have great participation, Siraguse added, so maybe that should be considered when reflecting on the results
